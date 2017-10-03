 
/

Michelle Obama Celebrates a Milestone Anniversary & Delights Us Doing So

Christina Marfice

by

Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Could the Obamas get any cuter?

Grab the tissues because it's that time of year again: the Obamas are celebrating their wedding anniversary. Their sappy social media posts are basically guaranteed to bring a tear to your eye, and to be totally honest, now feels like as good a time as ever to indulge in their public displays of affection on social media.

This year, the Obamas are celebrating 25 years of marital bliss. And as usual, Michelle Obama commemorated the day by sharing a sweet throwback photo on Twitter along with a message to her beloved: "Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know," she wrote, adding, "I [heart emoji] you."

Of course, the internet is collectively swooning because of the simple, perfect love the Obamas share.

The Obamas are no strangers to bringing on the cute on their anniversary. They celebrate every year with a perfectly sweet tweet, like last year's:

And the year before:

Ugh, just when we thought we couldn't miss these two more, they go and make us wish it were 2008 all over again.

