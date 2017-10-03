Could the Obamas get any cuter?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Grab the tissues because it's that time of year again: the Obamas are celebrating their wedding anniversary. Their sappy social media posts are basically guaranteed to bring a tear to your eye, and to be totally honest, now feels like as good a time as ever to indulge in their public displays of affection on social media.

This year, the Obamas are celebrating 25 years of marital bliss. And as usual, Michelle Obama commemorated the day by sharing a sweet throwback photo on Twitter along with a message to her beloved: "Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know," she wrote, adding, "I [heart emoji] you."

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I you. pic.twitter.com/y0nevQmatB — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2017

Of course, the internet is collectively swooning because of the simple, perfect love the Obamas share.

The entire CIVILIZED WORLD misses the grace, intelligence and compassion of the Obamas, now more than ever.#HappyAnniversary — Comedian The DA (@ComedianTheDA) October 3, 2017

May God's blessings fall upon both of you like a gentle summer rain. Thank you for serving America with dignity & respect & genuine love — ConcernedAmerican (@LizEClark) October 3, 2017

Happy Anniversary Lovebirds Cheers to many more wonderful years ahead! We miss you dearly pic.twitter.com/fBtOSHyRIP — MJ (@MJMorten) October 3, 2017

For your anniversary we would like to gift you back America. Please come back — Ashley (@godessofvictry) October 3, 2017

The Obamas are no strangers to bringing on the cute on their anniversary. They celebrate every year with a perfectly sweet tweet, like last year's:

And the year before:

Ugh, just when we thought we couldn't miss these two more, they go and make us wish it were 2008 all over again.