Could the Obamas get any cuter?

Grab the tissues because it's that time of year again: the Obamas are celebrating their wedding anniversary. Their sappy social media posts are basically guaranteed to bring a tear to your eye, and to be totally honest, now feels like as good a time as ever to indulge in their public displays of affection on social media.
This year, the Obamas are celebrating 25 years of marital bliss. And as usual, Michelle Obama commemorated the day by sharing a sweet throwback photo on Twitter along with a message to her beloved: "Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know," she wrote, adding, "I [heart emoji] you."
Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I you. pic.twitter.com/y0nevQmatB— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2017
Of course, the internet is collectively swooning because of the simple, perfect love the Obamas share.
The entire CIVILIZED WORLD misses the grace, intelligence and compassion of the Obamas, now more than ever.#HappyAnniversary— Comedian The DA (@ComedianTheDA) October 3, 2017
May God's blessings fall upon both of you like a gentle summer rain. Thank you for serving America with dignity & respect & genuine love— ConcernedAmerican (@LizEClark) October 3, 2017
Happy Anniversary Lovebirds Cheers to many more wonderful years ahead! We miss you dearly pic.twitter.com/fBtOSHyRIP— MJ (@MJMorten) October 3, 2017
For your anniversary we would like to gift you back America. Please come back— Ashley (@godessofvictry) October 3, 2017
The Obamas are no strangers to bringing on the cute on their anniversary. They celebrate every year with a perfectly sweet tweet, like last year's:
Side-by-side for 24 years. Here's to many more. #HappyAnniversary pic.twitter.com/nh8Xfc7IWU— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2016
And the year before:
"@BarackObama: Twenty-three years and still going strong. Here's to many more. #HappyAnniversary pic.twitter.com/AxvPlA29CX"— Team SuperBecka (@TeamSuper1love) November 16, 2016
Ugh, just when we thought we couldn't miss these two more, they go and make us wish it were 2008 all over again.
