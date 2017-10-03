 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Kate Winslet Plays Coy About Whether She Had a Crush on Leonardo DiCaprio

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for LDC Foundation
Print

We're not buying it, Kate Winslet

It's not often the great Kate Winslet says something that makes us roll our eyes and say, "Puh-lease." She is, after all, one of the great actors of our lifetime, and generally we treat her words with the reverence that they deserve. Today, however, we learned that Winslet is actually a professional fibber, because today, she claimed that she has never had a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio. That's right — not even when they filmed Titanic together.

More: Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Are on a BFF Vacation Right Now

"It was seven months of very intense work, we were both really very young. And luckily, and this was the fortunate thing, we never fancied each other!" she claimed in a new interview with Lorraine Kelly on a U.K. TV program. "I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this… be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing."

More: Kate Winslet Is Embarrassed by the Hollywood Pay Gap Conversation

How do we know Winslet is fibbing? Because every woman who possessed a pulse at the time Titanic frenzy was happening had a crush on DiCaprio. And every generation of women that has watched the movie since then because the poor things weren't lucky to be alive at the height of Titanic fever has also had a crush on DiCaprio. It is a shared human experience to have a crush on DiCaprio. No one gets to just pretend it didn't happen to them (not even Winslet!) because it literally happened to everyone.

We'll give you a moment to process the fact that Queen Kate Winslet just lied straight to all of our faces and share this nugget to help you forgive her: She thinks Titanic is basically like Mary Poppins.

"There's another generation of children who are enjoying it and loving it for the first time. It's like Mary Poppins, I like to think," she said.

More: Kate Winslet Is Hoping for a Reunion With Leonardo DiCaprio

LOL, Kate. LOL.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
These Celebrities Don't Label Their Sexuality
Tom Petty & These 61 Other Celebrities Died in 2017
21 Celebrity Halloween Couples' Costumes We Love
What 14 Actors Who Play CGI Characters Look Like IRL
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. It's Time to Say Goodbye to ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes for Little Girls
  2. When Is the Best Time to Get Your Flu Shot?
  3. All the Delicious Halloween Candy Available Right Now
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started