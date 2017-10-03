 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Jared Leto's Playing Mega-Rich Playboy Hugh Hefner in a Biopic

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Print

This casting news is giving us mixed emotions

Well, this is certainly interesting news no matter which way you slice it: Jared Leto will play Hugh Hefner in a planned biopic. News the famed method actor was confirmed to be stepping into the shoes of the Playboy mogul broke early Tuesday morning, and the casting decision is sure to be notorious for a couple of reasons. Director Brett Ratner, who was the guiding force behind Rush Hour 2 and X-Men: The Last Stand, is also set to direct this biopic about Hefner's life.

More: Jared Leto Accused of Being a Real Creep on the Set of Suicide Squad

The project is still in the super-, super-early stages of development, which only adds to the surprise this film has landed its leading star already. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who first reported the news, Ratner had his reasons for wanting Leto to play Hefner. "Jared is an old friend," Ratner explained. "When he heard I got the rights to Hef's story, he told me, 'I want to play him. I want to understand him.' And I really believe Jared can do it. He's one of the great actors of today."

There's no doubt that even though Leto has reportedly never met Hefner (there were plans to arrange a meeting through Ratner, but Hefner's health was failing at the time according to THR), there is more than enough video and print footage for Leto to study and use to craft his own version of Hefner.

More: Jared Leto Saves Baby Rhinos & Steals Our Hearts (VIDEO)

The news is additionally surprising when you consider the fact that Hefner very recently died on Sept. 27 at age 91. The founder of Playboy led a colorful and controversial life, and while there have been a plethora of opinions about what kind of legacy he leaves behind, it will no doubt be interesting to see how Leto interprets the man behind the legend. Announcements of planned biopics aren't typically made so soon following the death of the subject of said biopic, so once the dust settles around the shock of this news, there will no doubt be intense curiosity about what events in Hefner's life this film will cover.

More: Tom Petty & These 61 Other Celebrities Died in 2017

For now, all we have are visions of Leto in Hefner's infamous smoking jacket surrounded by Playboy Bunnies — a very interesting thought to say the least.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
These Celebrities Don't Label Their Sexuality
Tom Petty & These 61 Other Celebrities Died in 2017
21 Celebrity Halloween Couples' Costumes We Love
What 14 Actors Who Play CGI Characters Look Like IRL
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. It's Time to Say Goodbye to ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes for Little Girls
  2. When Is the Best Time to Get Your Flu Shot?
  3. All the Delicious Halloween Candy Available Right Now
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started