The actress broke her own no-nudity rule for this role

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Print

When Blake Lively's new film, All I See Is You, hits theaters on Oct. 27, audiences will see the actress in a new light. The movie marks the first time in Lively's career that she has agreed to any nudity, and the reason she broke her own no-nudity rule is stirring.

More: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Had the Best Dinner Party Ever

Lively opened up about the Marc Forster-directed role in an interview with Vanity Fair, explaining that she almost didn't see the script at all. The 30-year-old actress' stance on nudity is so firm that her team assumed she wouldn't even consider a role that required a partially nude scene.

"I thought, well, he's not unmoving. Let me read it and if it's great, then I'll [talk] him out of it," Lively said of Forster. However, it was Lively, not Forster, whose perception shifted.

More: 17 Movies We're Excited for This October

In the drama, Lively plays a woman who is basically blind but has her vision restored in a life-changing surgery. Her character, Gina, must then re-discover her own world and all the things in it: herself, her marriage, her sexuality.

It was in "seeing" nudity through this lens that changed Lively's mind.

"I always find nudity distracting," she told Vanity Fair of her previous point-of-view. "I'm very in love with my husband, but if there's a pair of boobs out, I'm a human being! You're like 'boobs!' It doesn't mean I'm lusting for them, [but] when there's naked boobies, you look at them."

In doing research for the role, Lively consulted with blind friends and even used blackout glasses. She also relied heavily on the input of an on-set lens technician whose life closely paralleled Lively's character. "I was really acting for her. [I would ask] is this the accurate reaction? How do you feel? If I would make her laugh, or if I would make her cry... then I knew I was doing my job," Lively said.

More: All the Times We Wanted to Hug Blake Lively

The highly immersive film required 19-hour work days and, yes, partial nudity. But, for Lively, "It's the performance I'm most proud of."