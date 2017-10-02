Add this '90s classic to your must-watch reboots list

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Paramount Pictures

Print

Break out your praise hands emoji, because here's some news that's sure to brighten any '90s kid's day — the 1996 film First Wives Club is getting rebooted. Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver is bringing the nostalgic classic to TV, and there's still hope Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton could cameo.

More: The Teaser Trailer for the New Heathers Is Finally Here

Deadline broke the news of the reboot, noting it will be moving from its classic film format into a half-hour TV series set to air on Paramount Network (which is currently Spike).

Like the film, the show will focus on a group of women who empower each other after their marriages crumble. Their closeness is born via the bonds of sisterhood... and revenge, naturally. The new series, like the original film, will be based in New York City.

More: Hocus Pocus & Other Classics Being Revived

Oliver took to Twitter to confirm the news and express her excitement about the project. "My mom, sis & I [loved] the hell out of this growing up! Dumb excited to be adapting for TV with a diverse cast," she gushed, adding a winking emoji.

https://t.co/Rznc2bhIND My mom, sis and I 'ed the hell out of this growing up! Dumb excited to be adapting for TV with a diverse cast — Tracy Y. Oliver (@TracyYOliver) October 2, 2017

The adaptation is obviously in its early stages, so — other than Oliver's assurance it will be diverse — the cast remains a mystery at this point. And while we can't wait to see who will be cast, the lack of information at this point leaves hope the original film's starring trio could at least cameo.

After all, remember how Ivana Trump had a guest spot in the movie as a sort of mentor to Hawn, Midler and Keaton's characters? Perhaps they, in turn, could reprise a similar role in the reboot.

More: 23 Hysterical Thoughts I Had While Watching the Beaches Remake

Regardless, The First Wives Club will undoubtedly be brought back to life right in Oliver's highly capable hands.