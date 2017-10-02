 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Could Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn & Diane Keaton Cameo in New First Wives Club?

Julie Sprankles

by

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

View Profile
Image: Paramount Pictures
Print

Add this '90s classic to your must-watch reboots list

Break out your praise hands emoji, because here's some news that's sure to brighten any '90s kid's day — the 1996 film First Wives Club is getting rebooted. Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver is bringing the nostalgic classic to TV, and there's still hope Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton could cameo.

More: The Teaser Trailer for the New Heathers Is Finally Here

Deadline broke the news of the reboot, noting it will be moving from its classic film format into a half-hour TV series set to air on Paramount Network (which is currently Spike).

Like the film, the show will focus on a group of women who empower each other after their marriages crumble. Their closeness is born via the bonds of sisterhood... and revenge, naturally. The new series, like the original film, will be based in New York City.

More: Hocus Pocus & Other Classics Being Revived

Oliver took to Twitter to confirm the news and express her excitement about the project. "My mom, sis & I [loved] the hell out of this growing up! Dumb excited to be adapting for TV with a diverse cast," she gushed, adding a winking emoji.

The adaptation is obviously in its early stages, so — other than Oliver's assurance it will be diverse — the cast remains a mystery at this point. And while we can't wait to see who will be cast, the lack of information at this point leaves hope the original film's starring trio could at least cameo.

After all, remember how Ivana Trump had a guest spot in the movie as a sort of mentor to Hawn, Midler and Keaton's characters? Perhaps they, in turn, could reprise a similar role in the reboot.

More: 23 Hysterical Thoughts I Had While Watching the Beaches Remake

Regardless, The First Wives Club will undoubtedly be brought back to life right in Oliver's highly capable hands.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
21 Celebrity Halloween Couples' Costumes We Love
Tom Petty & These 61 Other Celebrities Died in 2017
What 14 Actors Who Play CGI Characters Look Like IRL
13 Celebrity Babies Celebrating Birthdays in October
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. It's Time to Say Goodbye to ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes for Little Girls
  2. When Is the Best Time to Get Your Flu Shot?
  3. All the Delicious Halloween Candy Available Right Now
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started