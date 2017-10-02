ScarJo's (kind of ) going public with her new boyfriend

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Print

Um, guys, the Saturday Night Live after party following the season opener on Saturday was the place to be. Photos have been slowly trickling out from the event and showing just how star-studded it really was, and basically everyone who's anyone was there.

More: Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Growing Up on Welfare & Food Stamps

First off, there was Scarlett Johansson, who finally stepped out in public with her new boyfriend, Colin Jost. Johansson and her ex-husband Romain Dauriac just finalized their divorce, and Johansson rang in Sunday, which would have been their third anniversary, partying with Jost, who she's been dating since sometime last spring. Sources confirmed their relationship in June.

They weren't the only ones to have a big night. Leslie Jones, who has been a star of SNL since she joined the cast in 2013, also had the time of her life hanging with a few of her idols: Beyoncé and Jay Z. Jay Z was the musical guest on Saturday's episode, and he joined the cast to party after the show. Sources say Bey joined him later, around 2 or 3 a.m.

More: Sarah Hyland Can Sing Like a Bird, but She's Not the Only Actress With Pipes

Jones managed to snag selfies with both Bey and Jay, and the way she reacted to getting pics with them was pretty much the same way any of us would have reacted.

I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just fucking beautiful!! Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!! pic.twitter.com/7MM8kPIaEt — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017

"I take the worst pics ever!!," she wrote alongside the pic of her and a smiling Queen Bey. "Thank God Beyoncé is just fucking beautiful!! Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!"

And on the snap she took with Jay Z, she wrote, "Jay Z is a lyrical beast!!! Thanks for the pic!! Again soooo nervous!!"

Jay Z is a lyrical beast!!! Thanks for the pic!! Again soooo nervous!! pic.twitter.com/lFJIFPp6kE — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) October 1, 2017

More: Kate McKinnon Is the Worst Person to Call If You Commit a Crime

So new life goal: Go to a SNL after party.