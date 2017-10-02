Stephen Colbert's #PuberMe challenge is funny and helpful

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey

Puerto Rico is in the midst of a devastating crisis after Hurricane Maria wiped out power as well as transportation and food and water supply to just about the entire country. Bless Stephen Colbert for coming up with a way to help, but also make us smile during these seriously difficult times.

Colbert partnered with Nick Kroll to start the #PuberMe challenge on Twitter. For every celebrity that tweets an awkward adolescent photo of themselves with the #PuberMe hashtag, Colbert will donate $1,000 to hurricane relief efforts, and Kroll will match it. Not only do we get to see some ridiculously hilarious photos, but that kind of money is going to add up to a lot of help for Puerto Rico.

Of course, Colbert and Kroll kicked it off themselves.

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

Thank you Stephen. In return, here's me trying to look like a tough guy because I hadn't yet hit #puberme. #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/WAzZ6kk6qb — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 28, 2017

Others were quick to join in.

And you wonder why I didn't lose my virginity until I was 20...#PuberMe pic.twitter.com/h60fzur2Kn — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 29, 2017

#PuertoRicoRelief #PuberMe Reposting because of a typo ( thanks twitter, that's what happens when you're playing ball and tweeting. ) pic.twitter.com/Alm3r3yYSr — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) October 1, 2017

If it’ll help #PuertoRicoRelief I’ll happily #PuberMe, but all my adolescent pics are 100% awesome: pic.twitter.com/VngrzRrlzu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 29, 2017

Really, though, the best one just came in. Reese Witherspoon, who we're a little bit obsessed with right now in our post-Big Little Lies binge watching phase, shared hers, and dang was she a cute teenager.

Here you go @nickkroll ... giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/Ca4iby5H62 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) September 30, 2017

Raising money for people in desperate need, and giving us a much-needed comedic break. This is the kind of activism we want to see.