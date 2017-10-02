Stephen Colbert's #PuberMe challenge is funny and helpful

Puerto Rico is in the midst of a devastating crisis after Hurricane Maria wiped out power as well as transportation and food and water supply to just about the entire country. Bless Stephen Colbert for coming up with a way to help, but also make us smile during these seriously difficult times.
Colbert partnered with Nick Kroll to start the #PuberMe challenge on Twitter. For every celebrity that tweets an awkward adolescent photo of themselves with the #PuberMe hashtag, Colbert will donate $1,000 to hurricane relief efforts, and Kroll will match it. Not only do we get to see some ridiculously hilarious photos, but that kind of money is going to add up to a lot of help for Puerto Rico.
Of course, Colbert and Kroll kicked it off themselves.
Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017
Thank you Stephen. In return, here's me trying to look like a tough guy because I hadn't yet hit #puberme. #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/WAzZ6kk6qb— nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 28, 2017
Others were quick to join in.
The glasses say desperate to be cool. The hair says don't leave me alone w/scissors @StephenAtHome and @nickkroll #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/qtgKWNwYdG— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 2, 2017
And you wonder why I didn't lose my virginity until I was 20...#PuberMe pic.twitter.com/h60fzur2Kn— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 29, 2017
Awkwarddddddddddddddd :oI #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief @StephenAtHome @nickkroll pic.twitter.com/iksnEn77ZP— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) October 1, 2017
My favorite outfit in the 8th grade. @nickkroll @StephenAtHome #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/CgKUDZlYBS— Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) October 1, 2017
Hey @nickkroll and @StephenAtHome, this photo was taken the day I replaced— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 29, 2017
David Letterman. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/J1013j4rbr
Remember home video? #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/2DZhW9458W— backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) September 29, 2017
#PuertoRicoRelief #PuberMe Reposting because of a typo ( thanks twitter, that's what happens when you're playing ball and tweeting. ) pic.twitter.com/Alm3r3yYSr— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) October 1, 2017
Late to the game but never tardy to a party, here you go @StephenAtHome and @nickkroll - #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/BJMeJ6DgU4— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) October 1, 2017
The hair .. the shoe sock combo @StephenAtHome #PuberMe #puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/ctSRZz9G1Q— lena headey (@IAMLenaHeadey) September 29, 2017
Found this in the Connie Seacrest archives under “awkward phase” #puberme #puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/29xGMMygpz— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 29, 2017
If it’ll help #PuertoRicoRelief I’ll happily #PuberMe, but all my adolescent pics are 100% awesome: pic.twitter.com/VngrzRrlzu— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 29, 2017
Really, though, the best one just came in. Reese Witherspoon, who we're a little bit obsessed with right now in our post-Big Little Lies binge watching phase, shared hers, and dang was she a cute teenager.
Here you go @nickkroll ... giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/Ca4iby5H62— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) September 30, 2017
Raising money for people in desperate need, and giving us a much-needed comedic break. This is the kind of activism we want to see.
