The HGTV star left Las Vegas before the deadly shooting

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Print

Followers of Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa's Instagram may know that he was at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas where Sunday night's deadly shooting took place. In hindsight, the caption he wrote alongside the photo he posted of himself and a pair of friends at the festival feels ominous.

More: 3 Ways to Help Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting

#Lasvegas #route91harvest LOVE.... Country Music!!! Vegas is always a blast!! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

"#Lasvegas #route91harvest LOVE.... Country Music!!! Vegas is always a blast!!" he wrote, then adding, "Hope I make it home tonight."

El Moussa has since confirmed that he is safe following the shooting, where 58 people have now been confirmed dead and at least 515 injured, according to the latest reports from ABC News. He uploaded a video to his Instagram story after the shooting, and it sounds like he was still at the festival when the tragic event occurred, but that he was able to get out safely.

"So I just left the Route 91 country concert in Las Vegas. I’m safe but there was an active shooting. Many people shot and killed and just really, really sad," he said. "So kind of bummed right now. Sucks that things like this happen. Have a good night."

More: How to Talk to Your Kids About Scary Things

While we're glad El Moussa is safe, the death and injury tolls from last night have continued to climb as more news has broken throughout this morning. Other celebrities who were there, namely the country music stars performing at the festival where the shooting took place, have offered their prayers for those affected, and for the entire community of Las Vegas as it grapples with this tragedy.