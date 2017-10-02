The country music star was performing at the time of the shooting

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Michael Tran/Getty Images

Print

In extremely distressing news coming out of Las Vegas on the morning of Monday, October 2, news outlets are reporting that quite possibly the deadliest mass shooting in American history has taken place. According to NBC, at the time of reporting, at least 50 people were killed and 200 were injured when 64-year-old shooter Stephen Paddock attacked the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival near the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the evening on Sunday, October 1.

Some of country music's finest were performing on Sunday at the Route 91 Country Music Festival, including Jason Aldean. Aldean was reportedly on stage performing at the time of the shooting, wherein Paddock opened fire on the concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. While Aldean was confirmed to be safe and unharmed in the wake of the shooting by Entertainment Tonight, he did not remain silent about the deeply upsetting events that took place.

More: Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Pose for Maternity Shoot, & OMG, It's Perfect

On his personal Instagram page, Aldean posted a photo that read, "Prayers for Las Vegas" as well as a full caption which confirmed that he and his crew were safe but that this shooting was incredibly tragic regardless.

"Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night," he wrote.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

His wife, Brittany Aldean, echoed the country music singer's thoughts in posting her own message to her Instagram account asking for prayers for Las Vegas as well. "We are safe... our angels were definitely watching over us tonight," she wrote. "No words for what happened... Just horrific. Praying for everyone."

We are safe... our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened... Just horrific. Praying for everyone A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

More: All Men Should Strive to Be Keith Urban on His Wedding Anniversary

In times such as this, it's not uncommon for celebrities to comment en masse on social media about the horrific nature of such a distressing event. As such, it would appear that a great many country music stars are now commenting on how upsetting it was to be present during the shooting while praying for the safety of those who survived the shooting and sending condolences to those who were sadly killed.

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 2, 2017

More: Luke Bryan’s Future Collaborations Might Surprise His Fans

While the country music community isn't the only group of celebrities commenting on the Las Vegas shooting at this time, it is heartening to see them rallying around one another. As more news will emerge about this event, it is a bit of a comfort to see that thoughts and prayers are coming from them and being sent out to those who need it most.