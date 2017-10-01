This royal romance just hit another PDA milestone

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Getty Images

Seriously, though... could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get any cuter? Despite thinking they'd completely pegged out the adorable meter, this royally sweet pair stepped it up once more during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Spoiler alert: they even shared a public kiss!

The 33-year-year old royal and his Suits star girlfriend of over a year kept it cozy throughout the night on Saturday — leaning into each other, laughing and just generally looking besotted with each other.

Image: Getty Images

During the ceremony, Harry briefly left Markle's side so he could deliver an impassioned speech. "Don't just move on from these games with happy memories," he urged the crowd. "Instead, make an Invictus goal for yourselves. Let the examples of service and resilience that you have seen inspire you to take action to improve something — big or small — in your life, for your family, or in your community. Let's create a ripple effect of the Invictus spirit across our nations, that will be the real legacy of this extraordinary week."

Image: Getty Images

Markle looked on in pride during Harry's speech as she stood with her mother, Doria Radlan.

Later, seated in a private box at Air Canada Centre where the 2017 Invictus Games took place, Prince Harry and Markle took in performances by powerhouse talents such as Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams and Kelly Clarkson.

Image: Getty Images

Although the couple kept their relationship covert for the first year, it seems evident they are no longer hiding anything. And if the rumors are true, a royal wedding could be right around the corner.