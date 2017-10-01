Baby Speidi has officially arrived

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Getty Images

Print

Get ready, world — baby Speidi is finally here. On Sunday, reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child together, a little boy named Gunner Stone.

More: Spencer Pratt Talking About Fatherhood Will Totally Change Your Mind About Him

According to Us Weekly, Gunner made his debut at precisely 3:06 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measuring 19 inches long. Although a baby's hair and eye color hair at birth often change as the baby develops, little Gunner could very well hold onto the reported blond hair and blue eyes he inherited from his parents.

The couple have yet to personally address the momentous occasion, aside from tweeting out the Us Weekly article. However, their rep did issue a brief statement. "Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon," the rep told the publication.

More: MTV Told Spencer Pratt to Leave Heidi Montag at the Altar

The pair first announced the pregnancy on the cover of Us Weekly in April, with Pratt saying at the time, "Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her. She has planned for and thought about this."

Best two moments of my life! pic.twitter.com/rnO8G1mWdD — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 27, 2017

Montag echoed Pratt's comment, telling the magazine, "I wanted a baby three years ago. Spencer was a little hesitant. Then one thing after another came up. We had work obligations, like Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K., which I did not want to be pregnant for. I'm actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my 20s, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn't have been a good situation for us."

More: Marriage Boot Camp Teaches Spencer Pratt a Valuable Lesson This Week

Since sharing the news of their first child's impending arrival, Montag has been sharing her journey via social media. Just last week, the couple posted several photos from their whimsical maternity shoot.

Family portrait Ready for our son! #9monthspregnant A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

No word yet on whether or not Pratt brought his healing crystals into the delivery room to help aid Montag during the birth. So, stand by for that.