 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

A Movie About SoulCycle Is Coming & These Celebs Are Starring In It

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Print

Bring on the spandex-inspired laughs

A parody movie about SoulCycle? Now that is something the world needs.

More: Amy Schumer Feels Really Good About Herself Because She Tips Well

Thankfully, we're about to get it thanks to Busy Philipps and Amy Schumer who will star in a flick called I Feel Pretty about a delusional woman (Schumer) who is convinced the cycling classes are actual magic for her body. Michelle Williams and Emily Ratajkowski will round out the cast.

The official synopsis from IMDB reads, "Renee Bennett (Schumer) knows what it's like to be average in a world of the genetically blessed. After falling off an exercise bike and banging her head, she believes a spell has suddenly made her gorgeous. Except to everyone else, she looks exactly the same. Renee's new confidence suddenly sees her climbing the ranks at the cosmetics company she works for, getting the respect of her idol and boss, Avery LeClaire (Williams). Ultimately Renee realizes 'the spell' has lifted, but through the process learns true beauty is not skin deep."

Philipps' husband Mark Silverstein is directing the flick, which is reportedly still filming.

SoulCylce is ripe for a good laugh. It's right up there with juice cleanses and waist trainers. Pair that with a host of awesome girl power and this movie has the potential to be the next Bridesmaids.

SoulCycle doesn't mind the constant laugh at its expense, though, so don't worry about some sweaty, spandex-wearing ladies seeking vengeance against the film.

More: Amy Schumer's Dad Meeting Goldie Hawn Is Almost Too Cute to Watch — Almost

In 2015, SoulCycle's VP of Public Relationship Gabby Etrog Cohen told Adweek, "Parodies help to elevate brand awareness and simply make us laugh."

Plus, Philipps is a legit SoulCycle junkie. She constantly posts sweaty selfies on her Instagram.

So it's all love for the sweaty spin.

More: Did Jennifer Lawrence & Amy Schumer Break Up?

Will you go see I Feel Pretty when it hits theaters?

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
What 14 Actors Who Play CGI Characters Look Like IRL
13 Celebrity Babies Celebrating Birthdays in October
11 Women in Hollywood Who Love Being Single
31 Family-Friendly TV Shows & Movies Being Revived
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. It's Time to Say Goodbye to ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes for Little Girls
  2. When Is the Best Time to Get Your Flu Shot?
  3. All the Delicious Halloween Candy Available Right Now
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started