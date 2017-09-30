Bring on the spandex-inspired laughs

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A parody movie about SoulCycle? Now that is something the world needs.

Thankfully, we're about to get it thanks to Busy Philipps and Amy Schumer who will star in a flick called I Feel Pretty about a delusional woman (Schumer) who is convinced the cycling classes are actual magic for her body. Michelle Williams and Emily Ratajkowski will round out the cast.

The official synopsis from IMDB reads, "Renee Bennett (Schumer) knows what it's like to be average in a world of the genetically blessed. After falling off an exercise bike and banging her head, she believes a spell has suddenly made her gorgeous. Except to everyone else, she looks exactly the same. Renee's new confidence suddenly sees her climbing the ranks at the cosmetics company she works for, getting the respect of her idol and boss, Avery LeClaire (Williams). Ultimately Renee realizes 'the spell' has lifted, but through the process learns true beauty is not skin deep."

Philipps' husband Mark Silverstein is directing the flick, which is reportedly still filming.

SoulCylce is ripe for a good laugh. It's right up there with juice cleanses and waist trainers. Pair that with a host of awesome girl power and this movie has the potential to be the next Bridesmaids.

SoulCycle doesn't mind the constant laugh at its expense, though, so don't worry about some sweaty, spandex-wearing ladies seeking vengeance against the film.

In 2015, SoulCycle's VP of Public Relationship Gabby Etrog Cohen told Adweek, "Parodies help to elevate brand awareness and simply make us laugh."

Plus, Philipps is a legit SoulCycle junkie. She constantly posts sweaty selfies on her Instagram.

My birthday is Sunday and today I showed up for my last @shapewithangela @soulcycle class for the summer and they had decorated it for my birthday as a surprise! It was literally so sweet and of course I got weirdly teary. I love my #soulfam!!!! A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

So it's all love for the sweaty spin.

