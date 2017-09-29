Asking for a sister

Image: Meera Fox/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman may have taken home an armful of Emmy awards for her role in HBO's Big Little Lies. But she also took home an appreciation for a very real problem that's front and center in the show: domestic violence.

Now, as Big Little Lies frenzy is beginning to wind down, Kidman penned an emotional open letter for Porter magazine about why the focus on domestic violence needs to continue.

"My feminist roots have also led me to U.N. Women and my work as its Goodwill Ambassador," she wrote. "It is in this role that I come to fully understand the barriers that women around the world are facing. I have focused on lending my voice to women who are survivors of violence. The stories I have heard from them have shaken me to the core and changed me forever."

Kidman continues on to ask her "3.5 billion strong and beautiful sisters" in the world to join the fight.

"More than ever, I am aware of the need to support and celebrate each other," she wrote. "I like to believe I am part of a global support group network of 3.4 billion."

Kidman's role in Big Little Lies clearly had a strong effect on her, because this isn't the first time she's spoken out about domestic violence since starring in the series. During her Emmy acceptance speech, she thanked viewers for tackling the subject by watching the show.

"We've shone a light on domestic abuse," she said. "It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy. And by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more. So thank you, thank you, thank you. I bow down to you."

Anything that highlights this important issue is a good thing, as far as we're concerned. Thanks to Nicole Kidman for keeping the conversation going.