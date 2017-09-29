Worst. News. Ever.

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Bad news, or worst news? Fans of Sex and the City have been eagerly awaited a third movie (especially after the train wreck that was Sex and the City 2), and recently, it looked like it was going to happen. There was a script and everything! But star Sarah Jessica Parker just officially confirmed that Sex and the City 3 is back off the table.

"It's over," Parker told Extra this week. "I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story."

She continued, "It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Of course we wanted a movie. Leaving things at that weird trip to Dubai that happened in Sex and the City 2 is just not OK. And honestly, we need to see Carrie get the hell away from Mr. Big. He's the worst, and she never should have ended up with him.

It's already been seven years since the last movie dropped in 2010, so it feels like the clock is kind of ticking on this one. Waiting too long seems like a death sentence for the third film, and if it's not happening now, we can't help but worry that it'll never happen.

But some people probably aren't disappointed about this. Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big, famously told reporters, "The franchise is dead," right after the second movie hit theaters. We understand feeling that way about the second film, but jeez, couldn't he leave the door open for SATC to redeem itself?

Whatever. It may not be happening now, but we're going to keep holding out hope for a (Big-less) SATC future.