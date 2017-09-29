Well she's definitely moved on

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Amber Heard has hardly been single for a month, but she's clearly over her ex, Elon Musk. How over him, you ask? Enough to engage in one heck of a public makeout sesh with a mystery Australian dude.

Page Six got the video that shows Heard and her new man friend getting really hot and heavy in the backyard of the house she's living in while she films Aquaman in Queensland. The guy hasn't been identified, but he's really tan and really buff, and considering their location, we imagine he might just have an Australian accent.

EXCLUSIVE: Watch Amber Heard’s insane make out session with a mystery man https://t.co/Lu5FTmst1x pic.twitter.com/gUUXFM5L71 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 29, 2017

The two lovebirds were spotted when there was an open house at the home next door to Heard's. One onlooker got recorded the proceedings, and wrote to Page Six, "Amber Heard was snogging her bf in broad daylight, they were really going at it."

While it's a little creepy that this stranger decided to take video of Heard in her own backyard (not to mention a pretty clear invasion of privacy), we are happy to see that she's making the most of her single life. After a messy, public divorce from Johnny Depp, and the end of her relationship with Musk due to their busy schedules, Heard deserves to have some fun. And if making out with a hunky Australian isn't fun, we don't know what is.

Heard confirmed her breakup with Musk last month, with sourced saying their busy schedules had made their relationship too difficult for the time. She seemed hopeful at the time, though, and she's clearly making the best of things.