 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Beyoncé's First New Music Since GIving Birth Has a Bigger Purpose

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
Image: Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Print

Beyoncé came out of hibernation for a charitable cause

Just when you thought that she couldn't reach new career highs, Beyoncé Knowles goes and swings for the fences once more. This time around, Knowles' performed on a remix of J Balvin's "Mi Gente" and is donating the proceeds to relief efforts for Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Of course, the Internet flipped out twice when they heard the news — once for the new music, the next for the backstory on the song — and Knowles officially joined a slew of celebrities using their platform to support the direly in-need nation of Puerto Rico.

More: Lady Gaga & Beyoncé Shower Each Other With Love

On Thursday, September 28, word began spreading like wildfire across the Internet that some of Knowles's first new music since giving birth to her twins, Sir and Rumi, was available to stream. That song, "Mi Gente" saw Beyoncé not only slaying flawlessly, but she was also singing in Spanish (Spanish!). It was, quite literally, music to many a Beyhive fan's ears.

And if you think the Internet didn't react accordingly, you've got another thing coming. Fans took to the new music (for Knowles, at least) like moths to the flame and tweeted out their happy reactions accordingly.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
11 Women in Hollywood Who Love Being Single
31 Family-Friendly TV Shows & Movies Being Revived
17 Movies We're Excited for This October
Hugh Hefner & These 60 Celebrities Died in 2017
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. It's Time to Say Goodbye to ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes for Little Girls
  2. When Is the Best Time to Get Your Flu Shot?
  3. All the Delicious Halloween Candy Available Right Now
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started