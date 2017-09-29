Beyoncé came out of hibernation for a charitable cause

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Just when you thought that she couldn't reach new career highs, Beyoncé Knowles goes and swings for the fences once more. This time around, Knowles' performed on a remix of J Balvin's "Mi Gente" and is donating the proceeds to relief efforts for Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Of course, the Internet flipped out twice when they heard the news — once for the new music, the next for the backstory on the song — and Knowles officially joined a slew of celebrities using their platform to support the direly in-need nation of Puerto Rico.

On Thursday, September 28, word began spreading like wildfire across the Internet that some of Knowles's first new music since giving birth to her twins, Sir and Rumi, was available to stream. That song, "Mi Gente" saw Beyoncé not only slaying flawlessly, but she was also singing in Spanish (Spanish!). It was, quite literally, music to many a Beyhive fan's ears.

And if you think the Internet didn't react accordingly, you've got another thing coming. Fans took to the new music (for Knowles, at least) like moths to the flame and tweeted out their happy reactions accordingly.