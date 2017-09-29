Beyoncé came out of hibernation for a charitable cause

Just when you thought that she couldn't reach new career highs, Beyoncé Knowles goes and swings for the fences once more. This time around, Knowles' performed on a remix of J Balvin's "Mi Gente" and is donating the proceeds to relief efforts for Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Of course, the Internet flipped out twice when they heard the news — once for the new music, the next for the backstory on the song — and Knowles officially joined a slew of celebrities using their platform to support the direly in-need nation of Puerto Rico.
On Thursday, September 28, word began spreading like wildfire across the Internet that some of Knowles's first new music since giving birth to her twins, Sir and Rumi, was available to stream. That song, "Mi Gente" saw Beyoncé not only slaying flawlessly, but she was also singing in Spanish (Spanish!). It was, quite literally, music to many a Beyhive fan's ears.
And if you think the Internet didn't react accordingly, you've got another thing coming. Fans took to the new music (for Knowles, at least) like moths to the flame and tweeted out their happy reactions accordingly.
J Balvin & Beyoncè?!? She really hopped on that remix & in Spanish. I'm shook. And for a good cause#MiGente pic.twitter.com/snhdKXoXjk— Nelly (@smariee_4) September 29, 2017
What's crucial to know about Knowles and J. Balvin's "Mi Gente" remix is that the artists are donating the money made from the purchase of this song towards relief efforts for Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Knowles confirmed the charitable intentions behind "Mi Gente" on Instagram, writing, "I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts."
If you follow the link, you'll see Knowles has written that "[w]e’re heartbroken by the hurricanes and earthquakes that have devastated families around the world," and going on to comment on the many ways citizens can help: "There are many ways to help. We’ve listed a few organizations that are on the ground from Mexico to the Caribbean, lending a hand to those who need it most." On the site are dozens of charitable relief groups for fans to go through to send help not just to Puerto Rico, but also to recently devastated cities of Mexico City and Houston.
Knowles is the latest celebrity to speak up for the citizens of Puerto Rico. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Colbert and Pitbull have been vocal about their support for the relief of Puerto Rico and the people who need aid desperately.
"We need everyone to pay attention & urgently support PuertoRico" @JLo announcing relief efforts for #PR in NYC today pic.twitter.com/ZGmi634WGg— Lynda Lopez (@LyndaLopez08) September 24, 2017
Thanks to your generosity, first responders from NY are on a chartered plane em route to. Don't stop now: https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 23, 2017
Adding to this happy occasion of new music and charitable giving is the news that Knowles will also be performing for the first time since giving birth and yes, it's for a charitable cause. She will make her return to the stage for the October 17 relief concert for Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims.
