This mother-daughter duo have a strong, lasting bond

You may know her best from her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades franchise, but Dakota Johnson isn't new to the high-profile world of acting and ensuing celebrity. She's the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith and the granddaughter of Alfred Hitchcock ingenue Tippi Hedren. She's watched firsthand how her family handles the daily hustle required of an actor and celebrity. One can only imagine that as Johnson has risen up as a prominent actor on her own merit, it's brought her closer to her family — especially Griffith, with whom her relationship has been well documented over the years.

On the occasion of Johnson's 28th birthday on Wednesday, we're taking a moment to really look at the special (and sometimes feisty) relationship between Johnson and Griffith. Arguably, like most mother-daughter relationships, things don't go smoothly 100 percent of the time. But if you follow along closely enough, you'll see that these two are about as close as you can get and are endlessly supportive of one another.

On the red carpet in 2000

Back in 2000, Johnson attended the Golden Globes with Griffith and her then-husband, actor Antonio Banderas. It's so sweet to see Johnson, only 10 at the time, act as her mom's date for the special evening. In the clip, her nerves come through a little bit as she chats about how she chose her dress for the night, but watching her connect with her mother so easily makes it clear that these two are close.

Presenting Miss Golden Globes 2006

Of course, the mother and daughter had a chance to cheer each other on yet again at the Golden Globes in 2006. Whereas in 2000, Johnson was there to support her mother, Griffith returned the kindness six years later as she presented Johnson to the Golden Globes crowd.

"I'm so proud of Dakota"

Back in 2012, both Johnson and Griffith found themselves on network television: Johnson was starring on the short-lived sitcom Ben & Kate, and Griffith had a guest role on Raising Hope. Considering that Raising Hope aired right after Ben & Kate and in light of the fact that these actors are related, Fox saw fit to put together a little interview montage where both women get to talk about how much they love to work side-by-side (sorta). It's pretty easy to see just how much they support each other.

At the 2015 Oscars

Of course, not everything is smooth sailing. One of the more notable bumpy moments in Johnson and Griffith's public relationship happened at the 2015 Oscars. When asked by Good Morning America reporter Lara Spencer if she would ever watch her daughter in Fifty Shades of Grey, Griffiths demurred with a simple "I don't think so." The two went back and forth a little, verbally sparring about whether or not Griffith would actually watch her daughter in the racy film. However, if you are half of a mother-daughter duo, then you'll recognize this as just a typical interaction between moms and their daughters rather than a sign that these two don't really get along.

Dakota Johnson always has her mother in her corner

Over on Griffith's Instagram account, you can see that she is totally her daughter's biggest cheerleader. Even though they have had their bumpy patches, little moments like this one, where Griffith celebrates her daughter, kinda make you forget about the low points, right?

To date, Griffith and Johnson remain close and content in their friendship and as mother and daughter. Without a doubt, it's clear their bond is a special one.