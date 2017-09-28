This Modern Family star can't stop gushing about his latest love

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

It's always heartwarming when someone finds love, especially when that someone is beloved Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet. And judging by his recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Stonestreet is seriously stoked about his new relationship.

During Stonestreet's visit with DeGeneres, the host mentioned Stonestreet's love interest, saying, "So your girlfriend is lovely; I met her backstage."

Stonestreet didn't shy away from the chance to talk about his new girlfriend, either. He confirmed she was a nurse, to which DeGeneres comically quipped, "She's a nurse. That's a good thing for you, because you're a hypochondriac."

Stonestreet didn't argue the point. Rather, he agreed that his unnamed girlfriend was a perfect counterpoint to his personality.

"Yeah, well she calms me. SHE CALMS ME," he said, much in the fashion of his dramatic Modern Family character, Cam. "She calms my nerves. I'm a very high-strung person. You can tell, right?"

Staring into the audience, he then hilariously screamed out, "What are you looking at ma'am?!" DeGeneres, visibly trying to stifle her laughter, joked, "You just scared the hell out of that poor woman." Not skipping a beat, Stonestreet looked toward the audience and responded, "My nurse girlfriend will take care of you."

So who is this lucky nurse? According to People, her name is Lindsay Schweitzer. The couple reportedly met in June at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend — a charity event benefiting the Cancer Center at Children's Mercy hospital in Kansas City.

While little else is known about the relationship so far, this much seems certain: Stonestreet and Schweitzer probably spend a lot of time laughing.