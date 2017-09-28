 
/

Lynda Carter Is Clapping Back at James Cameron Over Wonder Woman Comments

Julie Sprankles

by

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
James Cameron is about to get the Lasso of Truth treatment

James Cameron better be careful or he's going to wind up on the wrong side of Lynda Carter's Lasso of Truth. The director, who has been openly critical of 2017's Wonder Woman, has irked the original Amazon princess so much that Carter just clapped back on social media.

More: Gal Gadot Shares Unedited & Heartfelt Video Message with Fans

For context, Cameron told The Guardian in August that the favorable reception of the new Wonder Woman film was "so misguided." He pointed toward his Terminator character Sarah Connor as a step forward for female characters, because she was a complex, troubled and gritty individual. He went on to say that Wonder Woman is a "step backwards" for women — "an objectified icon, and it's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!"

Of course, it's important to note here that the 2017 blockbuster was directed by Patty Jenkins, the great female mind behind award-winning films like Monster and episodes of critically acclaimed shows like The Killing.

More: Ryan Reynolds Paid Sweet Homage to Wonder Woman

Accordingly, Cameron's comments didn't sit well with Carter, who shared her thoughts on the subject via Facebook.

"To James Cameron — STOP dissing WW," she wrote. "You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women, we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill-advised. This move was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron — because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So STOP IT."

Carter's sentiments reinforce Jenkins' initial response when The Guardian article came out. In a statement on Twitter at the time, she wrote, "James Cameron's inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great film-maker, he is not a woman."

More: New Wonder Woman 2 Details Emerge, Including When It May Take Place

Meanwhile, the movie in contention is in the final leg of its global theatrical run and already has $820.4 million in current box office receipts. According to Forbes, that puts Wonder Woman within reach of surpassing 2002's Spider-Man to become the highest grossing superhero origin movie of all time.

