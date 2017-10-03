Olivia Pope might go the way of Donald Trump instead of keeping it Hillary

Image: ABC

Scandal's final season is right around the corner, and the days of Vermont and jam are far behind us, people.

In fact, from what we know about Season 7 so far, it's safe to say that the probability of Scandal having a happy ending is small. Very small.

Even Kerry Washington herself revealed Olivia is prepared to sacrifice everything, including and most likely Fitz, to maintain her control, "Olivia’s sitting in the highest seat," Washington told Variety in a recent interview. "Anything that jeopardizes her ability to show up for the republic is potentially a problem. Relationships are not the most important thing right now, unless that relationship serves and enhances her ability to wield her power in the ways that she needs to."

Even her relationship with Mellie will be all about that power struggle.

"There’s so much kerosene they’re both sitting on and they’re just one little match flick away from an explosion," actress Bellamy Young said.

The season will pick up 100 days into Mellie's first term as president, and the trailers are just teasing us with the play between Olivia's happy, healthy relationships and total destruction.

There are some theories that Olivia will turn out to be a lot less like Shonda Rhimes' main girl Hillary Clinton and a lot more like Donald Trump. Absolute power corrupts absolutely, as they say.

Even Papa Pope, the king of corruption, will be worried for his daughter. "I think that’s what Rowan’s big worry is. When you get that much power, morality goes out the door because you think everything you’ve done is for all of the right reasons," actor Joe Morton shared.

At least we have an entire season before the catastrophic ending that's sure to come.

In the in-between, a lot will be happening in D.C. The show is getting a host of great guest stars, including Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Jay Hernandez (Nashville) and Shaun Toub (Homeland).

It's also going to be a busy season for Cyrus as vice president since he'll pretty much just be plotting behind Mellie's back the whole time. Let's hope she doesn't go the way of James. Still too soon?

Young told Variety, "You cannot trust him even as you're looking him straight in the face. I think Mellie remains quite awake, on guard, and ready whenever she's with Cyrus. There's no greater partner in politics than Cyrus. She knows that he can lift you up to the absolute heavens, but she knows that he'll tear you down in an instant. It's making a deal with the devil, which has always been what our show's been about."

Washington, luckily, hasn't given up all hope of a happy ending for Olivia just yet. "She is going into this time and this position having been able to watch a lot of people make mistakes, and so hopefully she takes all of that wisdom with her and doesn’t walk down the same paths."

But I mean... come on. It wouldn't be Scandal without at least a few scandals.

How do you think Scandal will end the series? Will it be Vermont and jam or power and corruption?