You'll recognize The Bold & Beautiful's newest cast member

The door always seemed open for Ingo Rademacher to return to General Hospital, but that door now is shut since TV Insider revealed the news that the actor was joining the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful. It was a shock that resonated throughout the soap world.

Rademacher is taking over the role of Thorne Forrester, who was previously played by Winsor Harmon. It’s the first time he’s ever been a replacement actor, so the situation is a new one for him.

Rademacher is even dealing with a bit of fan backlash after Harmon tweeted that his role has been recast.

“I read the comments and a lot of people weren’t happy. There was a lot of support for Winsor, and rightly so,” he explained to TV Insider. “I said to my wife, ‘Wow, I feel kind of bad about this.’ I mean, I know it’s the way things go in daytime, but this is a new experience for me. I’ve never stepped into a role that was previously played by someone else. I hope the fans aren’t too upset about this.”

For B&B’s executive producer and head writer, Brad Bell, the decision to take the character in a different direction was a bold choice. However, it makes sense to realign the character with the correct ages in the Forrester family hierarchy. Thorne Forester is the youngest son, but when Harmon played the role he was older than Thorsten Kaye, who played Thorne’s older brother, Ridge, on the show. Now that mess of ages is all sorted out.

As for Rademacher taking on the contract role at B&B over a possible return to GH, he thought there were few possibilities for Jax after his last storyline had him deported out of Port Charles.

"I made a brief return there last March, but then Sonny had Jax deported, so that was that! So, no, I wasn’t even thinking about a future at GH," he said. "I guess Jax won’t be showing up there anytime soon—or, if he does, he won’t look like me!"

While Rademacher is unclear what direction Bell is taking the character of Thorne, fans will get the opportunity to see his big return to soaps in mid-to-late November. It should make a huge impact on the Forrester family.