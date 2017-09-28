A favorite American Idol winner is getting married

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMS

Print

She's been by his side since they were kids, through his American Idol win and now, as he builds his career in country music. Now, Scotty McCreery and his "perfect girl" are engaged.

More: Whoa! Scotty McCreery Speaks About Robbery at Gunpoint

McCreery announced the big news on his Instagram, posting a series of photos from his proposal with the very excited caption, "SHE SAID YES!!!"

SHE SAID YES!!! A post shared by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

The lucky lady is Gabi Dugal, McCreery's girlfriend of more than five years. They met when they were in kindergarten, grew up together, and started dating near the end of their senior year of high school. We can see why he'd be so head over heels for a girl who can stay by his side for that long.

More: Scotty McCreery Reveals Pick for CMA Awards Best New Artist

On his website, McCreery wrote, "I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened. Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife."

He popped the question while they were on a hike near Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina on Tuesday, and the photos are absolutely stunning. In one, they share a sweet kiss while they overlook some lush, green scenery. In another, Dugal shows off the diamond engagement ring that Us Weekly reports McCreery helped design for her. The site also says they plan to get married sometimes in 2018.

Many of McCreery's fans already know of Dugal, since she's been a part of his life for so long. She also appeared in several of his music videos, including "The Trouble with Girls," "Feelin’ It" and "Five More Minutes."

More: 5 Memorable Moments in ACA History

Congratulations to McCreery and Dugal