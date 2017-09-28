 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Scotty McCreery Is Engaged to the "Perfect Girl"

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMS
Print

A favorite American Idol winner is getting married

She's been by his side since they were kids, through his American Idol win and now, as he builds his career in country music. Now, Scotty McCreery and his "perfect girl" are engaged.

More: Whoa! Scotty McCreery Speaks About Robbery at Gunpoint

McCreery announced the big news on his Instagram, posting a series of photos from his proposal with the very excited caption, "SHE SAID YES!!!"

SHE SAID YES!!!

A post shared by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on

The lucky lady is Gabi Dugal, McCreery's girlfriend of more than five years. They met when they were in kindergarten, grew up together, and started dating near the end of their senior year of high school. We can see why he'd be so head over heels for a girl who can stay by his side for that long.

More: Scotty McCreery Reveals Pick for CMA Awards Best New Artist

On his website, McCreery wrote, "I’ve been planning this moment for so long that it feels surreal for it to have finally happened. Gabi is the perfect girl and my true love, and I cannot wait to begin building our life together as husband and wife."

He popped the question while they were on a hike near Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina on Tuesday, and the photos are absolutely stunning. In one, they share a sweet kiss while they overlook some lush, green scenery. In another, Dugal shows off the diamond engagement ring that Us Weekly reports McCreery helped design for her. The site also says they plan to get married sometimes in 2018.

Many of McCreery's fans already know of Dugal, since she's been a part of his life for so long. She also appeared in several of his music videos, including "The Trouble with Girls," "Feelin’ It" and "Five More Minutes."

More: 5 Memorable Moments in ACA History

Congratulations to McCreery and Dugal

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
31 Family-Friendly TV Shows & Movies Being Revived
17 Movies We're Excited for This October
Hugh Hefner & These 60 Celebrities Died in 2017
Binge Every Single Top-Rated Horror Movie Since 1965 for Halloween
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. It's Time to Say Goodbye to ‘Sexy’ Halloween Costumes for Little Girls
  2. When Is the Best Time to Get Your Flu Shot?
  3. All the Delicious Halloween Candy Available Right Now
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started