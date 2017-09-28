 
/

Pamela Anderson & Kendra Wilkinson Emotionally Mourn Hugh Hefner's Death

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho.

Image: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images
Everyone is talking about his legacy

While Hugh Hefner's life is surrounded by a fair amount of controversy, even in the wake of his death on the evening of September 27, it doesn't mean he's not being mourned. In fact, among the celebrity tributes being made to Hefner the day after news of his passing broke, both Pamela Anderson and Kendra Wilkinson, women who have been by his side for years and whose careers were deeply influenced by Hefner, are now posting the most heartfelt statements about him as they publicly mourn him.

More: Did Kendra Wilkinson Just Confirm That Hugh Hefner Is Dying?

Anderson took to Instagram today, sharing a video of herself crying, and writing a long farewell message beside it for the Playboy founder.

"Goodbye #Hef. Mr. Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n [sic] right now to edit. I am me because of you. You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family you were the most important person in my life," she wrote. "You gave me my life... People tell me all the time. That I was your favorite...I'm in such deep shock. But you were old."

Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life... People tell me all the time That I was your favorite... I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say - Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men - Enjoy ... (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved - You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. ... "It's movie time" You loved my boys ... You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef ... Your Pamela

More: Hugh Hefner's Wife Reveals Scary Details About Her Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Anderson went on to write about the last time she saw Hefner. "Last time I saw you, you were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear," she said. "You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me — with my name Pamela with a heart around it."

Anderson isn't the only former Playboy Mansion resident who's speaking out. Wilkinson released a heartfelt statement to media outlets describing Hefner as "an angel." She's also spent the morning tweeting out her thoughts on Hefner's passing and sharing a memory of Hefner spending time with her on her wedding day.

More: Kendra Wilkinson Makes a Disgusting Sexual Slam Against Holly Madison

"Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever," she wrote.

