Everyone is talking about his legacy

While Hugh Hefner's life is surrounded by a fair amount of controversy, even in the wake of his death on the evening of September 27, it doesn't mean he's not being mourned. In fact, among the celebrity tributes being made to Hefner the day after news of his passing broke, both Pamela Anderson and Kendra Wilkinson, women who have been by his side for years and whose careers were deeply influenced by Hefner, are now posting the most heartfelt statements about him as they publicly mourn him.

Anderson took to Instagram today, sharing a video of herself crying, and writing a long farewell message beside it for the Playboy founder.

"Goodbye #Hef. Mr. Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n [sic] right now to edit. I am me because of you. You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family you were the most important person in my life," she wrote. "You gave me my life... People tell me all the time. That I was your favorite...I'm in such deep shock. But you were old."

Anderson went on to write about the last time she saw Hefner. "Last time I saw you, you were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear," she said. "You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me — with my name Pamela with a heart around it."

Anderson isn't the only former Playboy Mansion resident who's speaking out. Wilkinson released a heartfelt statement to media outlets describing Hefner as "an angel." She's also spent the morning tweeting out her thoughts on Hefner's passing and sharing a memory of Hefner spending time with her on her wedding day.

Can't really put in to words how I really feel. It's easy to say he will be missed and how much I loved him. There's a lot more than that — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) September 28, 2017

"Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever," she wrote.