Rihanna Calls Out Donald Trump for Neglecting Hurricane Maria Victims

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: David M. Benett/Getty Images
Her subtle point about Puerto Rico speaks volumes

President Donald Trump has come under fire in recent weeks for his response (or almost complete lack thereof) to the devastation in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the small island. Puerto Rico is an American territory, but Trump has yet to acknowledge that the people there are Americans, and has focused his statements since Maria largely on the debt he says Puerto Rico owes to Wall Street. A number of celebrities (including Jennifer Lopez, who has family members who live there) have called for support for the residents of Puerto Rico, who are in desperate need of food, water and power.

Now, Rihanna has joined the fray, specifically calling on Trump to do more to help the people of Puerto Rico. On Thursday, Rihanna tweeted an image of the latest cover of the New York Daily News, which reads, "No food, no water, no power, no medical care for the dying… Puerto Rico needs more help, Mr. President!"

Alongside the image, Rihanna wrote, "Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you’ve probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure! Don’t let your people die like this."

Earlier in the week, Trump wrote a series of tweets about the damage in Puerto Rico.

"Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble," he wrote. "It’s old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well. #FEMA."

Here's hoping the mounting pressure from the public and from celebrities like Rihanna will result in help for Puerto Rico.

