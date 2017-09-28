 
/

What to Know About Jedediah Bila's New Replacement on The View

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Meet The View's newest host

It's been months of almost nonstop shakeup at The View, where co-host after co-host has left the show. Just in recent months, the hosting panel has said goodbye to Nicolle Wallace, Rosie Perez, Raven-Symoné, Michelle Collins, Candace Cameron Bure and, most recently, Jedediah Bila. But Bila already has a replacement, and she's sure to add some new perspective to the table.

The newest host on The View is Meghan McCain, daughter of U.S. Senator and 2008 presidential nominee John McCain. She comes to The View fresh from leaving Fox News a mere two weeks before her new gig was announced. In her Twitter bio, she describes herself as a "Blond Republican," but from the topics she tweets about, it would appear she tends to have more centrist or liberal view on a number of social issues. Interestingly, her Twitter bio also includes the hashtag "#FuckCancer," most likely in relation to her father's recent cancer diagnosis.

McCain has been politically outspoken for years, ostensibly because of her family. She's been a political blogger and columnist in addition to her hosting duties at Fox, and she's written a number of books, including a children's book about politics, My Dad, John McCain, and a memoir about her time working on McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, Dirty Sexy Politics.

It's certainly a time of great upheaval for McCain to be making such a big career move as joining The View, as her father is still battling brain cancer and announced recently that doctors have given him a very poor prognosis. She's also gone publicly toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump about mocking things he's said about McCain's diagnosis. Just this week, she tweeted that the president's actions were "abhorrent."

Needless to say, McCain will bring a strong new perspective to the hosting table. We just hope that, with everything her family is facing right now, she's able to stick around.

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

