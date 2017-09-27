 
Lady Gaga & Beyonce Shower Each Other With Friend Love

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Rick Diamond/WireImage
Print

Now this is what women supporting women looks like

Beyoncé and Lady Gaga aren't just two of the biggest female stars in the world, they're also good friends, and the two recently had an exchange that will warm even the coldest of hearts.

Gaga has been open about her health struggles in the past, living with chronic pain. Apparently, she was having one of these rough bouts when she received something unexpected: Not one, but two presents from Bey herself.

More: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Performance Might Just Unify America

The first was a a hoodie from Beyoncé's athleisure line Ivy Park.

"Not having a good pain day," Gaga wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic of the gift. "Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love."

The next gift was a gorgeous bouquet of roses.

More: Beyoncé's Mom Confirms Reasons Behind the Name "Rumi"

"Thank you so much honey B. Miss you," Gaga captioned this one, "this was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going."

This is definitely the girlmance we all need in our lives. If you'll remember, the two collaborated on the 2009 song, "Telephone," and the rest in #friendgoals history.

More: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Share First Pic of Newborn Twins — Finally!

Also, can we take a second to talk about how adorable it is that Lady Gaga calls Beyoncé her Honey B?

