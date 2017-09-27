This is going to be even more epic than that nipple scandal

Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hold on to your bra cups because Justin Timberlake is said to be in the final stage of negotiations as the Super Bowl LII halftime performer.

Us Weekly reports an insider has confirmed Timberlake is finalizing the deal, and he might take the stage with other legendary performers, notably Jay Z. Though, as of now, it's just Timberlake who's inking the deal.

Timberlake took the Super Bowl halftime stage once before back in 2004 when he placed his hand on Janet Jackson's boob and she lost part of her outfit, flashing most of the world on live television. The scandal, which you can refer to as nipplegate, caused such a stir that the Federal Communications Commission implemented a new policy which required live performances to have a five-second broadcast delay.

There were also rumors that Jackson and Timberlake were banned from ever performing again, but it seems time heals all wounds. And thank goodness for that because Timberlake is just too good. He's too good to never have another halftime show.

Now, if you are like me and have watched Timberlake's Netflix performance documentary about four times (I can't help myself), you know that he is an epic performer. And epic is an understatement. He is a performer to end all performers. I don't even know the last time I was this excited about a Super Bowl performance, and I'm a pretty big fans of the past few acts, especially Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. But there is something about Timberlake taking that stage again after thirteen years that is just really making my heart sing.

Although, I'm sure he will be very, very careful to keep his hands to himself this time around.