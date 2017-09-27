They're not perfect

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may seem like the ultimate couple goals. But Bell appeared on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show, Harry, and explained that they've had their fair share of problems, just like any totally normal couple.

Bell talked about the fights that she and Shepard would get into during the early days of their relationship, and how she dealt with them by making a "dramatic exit" every time.

"We'd get in a fight — and we would fight…a lot — and I would like, yell something, then I'd slam the bedroom door, then I'd slam the front door, then I'd get in my car, then I’d skid out the driveway, and then I'd just go like, sit around the corner in my car, and it felt so good," she explained."

Three months into their relationship, though, Bell says Shepard laid down the law.

"I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out. Three months into our relationship, he was like, ‘Yeah, you can’t leave anymore during fights. I’m not gonna do that… I have more respect for myself. I love you, but I’m not going to do that my whole life.'"

Instead, Shepard helped Bell overcome her dramatic tendencies. The next time they fought, she was allowed to leave the bedroom, but not the house. After that, she could stop talking, but not leave the room.

"Now we fight beautifully," she said. "We actually disagree about 99 percent of the things on this planet, but we have an ultimate respect for each other."

If that isn't just the sweetest thing you've heard today. But from the two that normalized marriage counseling for all couples, we shouldn't be surprised.