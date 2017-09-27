The #TakeAKnee debate has just begun

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

After football players and coaches spent the weekend speaking out in various forms of protest against President Donald Trump's attacks on free speech, celebrities are starting to join the fight. Following former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to start kneeling during the national anthem before games, slowly, others have begun to follow suit.

Kaepernick's protests were originally against the anthem itself, which has a little-known second verse that is not performed, but celebrates slavery. Many others in the NFL have joined the protest in solidarity with Kaepernick, but more still are protesting Trump after he called for any player that kneels during the anthem to be fired.

The cast of Grey's Anatomy, alongside showrunner Shonda Rhimes, who is a longtime advocate for racial justice, joined in this week as they celebrated the show's 300th episode — and took a knee " in solidarity of racial justice," according to Rhimes. A photo she posted to Instagram shows her kneeling alongside stars Ellen Pompeo and Jesse Williams, who is also an outspoken advocate for equality.

...and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice. #takeaknee #greysanatomy #300th A post shared by Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

While much of the NFL protests Trump's words, Kaepernick still hasn't been hired by any team since he began his protests.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," he told NFL.com. "To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."