This is so sad

TLC singer Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins has taken to social media to call for justice for her cousin, Eddie Russell Jr., a man with mental illness who was shot and killed by Illinois police last week. T-Boz alleges the police have lied to her and her family about multiple factors in Russell's death.
"My Cousin Was Shot 18 Times Including the Face and Back of His Head," she wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "He Harmed NO ONE EVER! He Had Mental Health Issues AND THE COPS KNEW THAT! Anything he's ever Done Was minor and NON VIOLENT! Eddie Russell Jr -A Human-Being -A Son- Brother-Friend-Nephew - Cousin-HUMAN!"
My Cousin Was Shot 18 Times Including the Face and Back of His Head! He Harmed NO ONE EVER! He Had Mental Health Issues AND THE COPS KNEW THAT! Anything he's ever Done Was minor and NON VIOLENT! Eddie Russell Jr -A Human-Being -A Son- Brother-Friend-Nephew - Cousin-HUMAN! The cops told his mother to call him out on a bullhorn USED her saying "WE WILL GIVE HIM THE HELP HE NEEDS" and He Came Out Because He Heard His Mother and They used beyond excessive force to gun him down also with heavy artillery used in warfare! 18 times? Shot eighteen times??? IF THEIR GOING ON WHAT HES HOLDING AT THE BANK THAT ISN'T A GUN! (Picture Is Posted)They Keep saying he had a gun! I don't see a gun in his hand at the bank they say he tried to rob! That's NOT A GUN! They blocked everyone off including neighbors at a 4 block radius including his mother and father and family!People could NOT go home! So no camera phones accessible is that why? COPS DIDN'T HAVE ON BODY CAMS now isn't that convenient! They Lied and told family members Eddie Jr was at the hospital to get them away from the house knowing he was dead outside the house where they killed him! They kept his BODY OUTSIDE ON THE GROUND FOR MANY MANY HOURS! First they reported he ran out shooting =LIES! Then one cop shot =LIES! Then 5-6 shots =LIES! Then 5-6 cops shot YEAH CLEARLY! But why SO MANY TIMES? Why THE AR15? They didn't even wait for the negotiator to arrive or is it that the negotiator took his time getting there? They haven't Even Gave my cousin the RESPECT of trying to call and explain WHAT HAPPENED IN DETAIL TO HER CHILD! He needs JUSTICE! His Mother and Father and Family need JUSTICE!!!! This wasn't a hostage situation! He didn't threaten anyone's life! This was a mentally iLL young man who needed help and should have received just that! PLEASE HELP HIS MOTHER AND SPREAD HER STORY SO SHE CAN GET THE HELP SHE NEEDS AND JUSTICE FOR HER SON!!!! His Mother Has Tried For Many Years To Get Her Son Mental Health Counseling He Needed! The system Failed Him and Her! #AmericaIsTainted #TrumpIsAChump #TakeAKnee #BendAKnee #JusticeForEddieJr #Shot18Times #tboz #tlc #tbeezy #tlcarmy #justice #peoriaillinois #EddieRussell
Police claimed in a statement that Russell was a suspect in an armed bank robbery, but hid in his home for two hours as police tried to lure him outside. Police say when he exited the home, he "aggressively advanced toward SRT officers with a handgun." T-Boz says Russell was not armed. She also accuses police of getting Russell to leave the house by telling him they would "give him the help he needs."
"He Came Out Because He Heard His Mother and They used beyond excessive force to gun him down also with heavy artillery used in warfare," she wrote. "18 times? Shot eighteen times??? IF THEIR GOING ON WHAT HES HOLDING AT THE BANK THAT ISN'T A GUN...They Keep saying he had a gun! I don't see a gun in his hand at the bank they say he tried to rob! That's NOT A GUN!"
Now the question is did he have a gun? You tell me because I've never seen a gun like that before pic.twitter.com/Q8Y045RnFN— Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) September 24, 2017
T-Boz also says police lied to Russell's family after his death. They allegedly "lied and told family members Eddie Jr was at the hospital to get them away from the house knowing he was dead," she said, also claiming that police left his body outside for hours.
In her post, T-Boz asks for support from fans in getting justice for Russell and his family.
"This wasn't a hostage situation!" she wrote. "He didn't threaten anyone's life! This was a mentally iLL young man who needed help and should have received just that!"
It's a truly horrifying situation, and we only hope the truth comes to light.
