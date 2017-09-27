 
/

Julia Stiles Secretly Got Married Before Welcoming Her First Child

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Guess who's a Mrs?!

When you think of cute celebrity weddings, the, uh, shotgun variety probably doesn't come immediately to mind. Allow Julia Stiles to prove you wrong.

More: Matt Damon & Julia Stiles kept it classy responding to Lena Dunham's complaints

Stiles just announced via a photo on Instagram that she tied the knot with her fiancé/baby daddy, Preston J. Cook, in the most adorable of shotgun ceremonies.

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on

In the pic, Stiles cradles her noticeable baby bump, which is clad in a gorgeous white dress with a lace overlay, while Cook rests his hand on top, his wedding ring on full display. In case the ring left any doubts about these two and their marital status, Stiles captioned the shot, "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" There's a beach behind them, and some beautiful, golden-hour light, and it looks like they had a gorgeous wedding.

More: Lady Gaga, Kate Gosselin & Julia Stiles Celebrate Birthdays

Stiles and Cook have been engaged since Christmas Eve 2015, when he popped the question while they were enjoying a holiday vacay on Isla Grande. They were apparently enjoying a long engagement, until last June, when Stiles announced they were expecting their first baby. Clearly they decided they'd better get down the aisle before the baby comes, because let's be honest, who has time for a wedding with a newborn to look after?

Stiles' rep told E! News their wedding was extremely intimate — only two friends were in attendance. They've also kept it under wraps for quite a while; the rep said they tied the knot over Labor Day Weekend.

More: Julia Stiles Is Expecting Her First Child

Congrats to the newlyweds and soon-to-be new parents. It's an exciting time for Stiles and Cook, to say the least.

