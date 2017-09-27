This Modern Family star is making so much money

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Forbes just released its yearly list of the highest-paid women in television, and the actresses who came out on top may surprise you. One of them, though, should be less of a surprise, because she cleans up every year. For the sixth year in a row, Sofia Vergara is the No. 1 highest-paid woman on television.

Vergara pulled in $41.5 million before taxes in the year leading up to June 1, the cutoff for Forbes' list. Only a quarter of that, however, came from her Emmy-winning role on Modern Family. More than half her total income came from endorsements and licensing agreements for her perfume line, Head and Shoulders, Pepsi, CoverGirl and more.

If the rankings depended only on income that comes from TV jobs, The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco would be on top, not in second place. Cuoco made $26 million last year, and almost all of it came from her role on the hit sitcom. She actually earns nearly twice as much per episode as Vergara does for Modern Family, according to Forbes.

Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo and The Mindy Project's Mindy Kaling tied for third place, earning around $13 million each. Pompeo is Grey's Anatomy's longest-running star, ever since the departure of Patrick Dempsey, and Kaling padded her income with a lucrative break into film this year, landing roles in Ocean's 8 and A Wrinkle In Time.

Law and Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay rounded out the top five, with $12.5 million earnings for her continued run on the ever-popular crime show.

With both Vergara and Kaling in the top five, and Kerry Washington and Priyank Chopra joining them in the top 10, this year's list is more diverse than many past years have seen. Here's hoping that's a trend that continues.