What is going on?!

The Kardashian family is growing so fast we quite literally can't keep up. Just days after news broke that little sis Kylie Jenner is rumored to be expecting, sources have reportedly confirmed that Khloe Kardashian, 33, is expecting her first child.

According to People and several other outlets, Kardashian is around three months along. Reports state that Khloe's boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, 26, is the father. The couple, who was set up by a mutual friend, has been dating for a year. The Cleveland Cavaliers center has a 9-month old son, Prince, with former girlfriend Jordan Craig.

"Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting, and they are absolutely thrilled," a source told People. "This isn't something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it's only been in just the past week or so that they've felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle."

Khloe and Tristan's baby makes the third new addition to the Kardashian family tree to be announced this year — joining Kylie's offspring as well as Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's little one, who is being carried by a surrogate.

Although the fervor over Kylie's pregnancy news hasn't entirely faded, People's source claims Khloe and Tristan gave going public quite a bit of thought before the news about their future bundle broke.

"Things were complicated a bit by Kylie's announcement as they don't want to be seen as intruding on the moment for her, but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn't want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn't going to work anymore," said the source.

Earlier this year, Khloe accompanied Kim to a fertility specialist to see if she could potentially act as a surrogate for their third child. When asked if she had tried to get pregnant before, Khloe admitted she "fake tried" while married to Lamar — going through the motions of fertility treatments but not actively trying due to their unhealthy marriage.

"This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it's more than that: she didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it," explained People's source. "She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both."

And that "everyone" includes us. Congrats, Kim and Tristan!