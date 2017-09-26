 
Favorited GoT Couple Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Are Reportedly Engaged

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
This is the best news of the day

Game of Thrones might be one of the darkest, most twisted shows on TV. Behind the scenes, though, there's cause for some serious celebration — stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are reportedly engaged!

More: Kit Harington Was Punk'ed On the Set of GoT

They haven't confirmed anything yet, but People magazine has a source that says the news is legit, and TBH, we wouldn't be surprised. Harington and Leslie have been dating since 2012 (with one short break when they broke up and then quickly reconciled), and they're one of the cutest, sweetest couples out there.

And we already knew they were serious, because Harington admitted on The Late Late Show back in June that they had just moved in together.

More: Game of Thrones Baby Names True Fans Need to Add to Their List

"I’ve moved in with my other best friend, Rose," he said. "I’m very, very happy and it’s going well. She has all sorts of ideas for the house. I said to her — because she moved into my house — I said, 'Look, darling, it’s important that this is our space, that it feels like our space and that you haven’t just moved into mine. Move anything you want around — change anything or chuck anything out.' So I went to the shops and I came back and said, 'What did you decide?' And she went, 'We’re moving the kitchen downstairs.'"

That's not the only time Harington has had a cute story to share about Leslie. He's also shared that his favorite time on GoT was shooting Season 2, in large part because of Leslie.

"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he told L’Uomo Vogue.

More: A Game of Thrones Prequel Is Officially Happening!

Congrats to Kit Harington and Rose Leslie!

