Yet another DWTS Season 25 celeb is injured

By now, enough seasons of Dancing with the Stars have gone by for us to know it's practically inevitable that one of the contestants will get injured, either during training or while the show is airing. What we didn't expect was for it to happen so soon and for one of the fan favorites to be the star who's down for the count.

Property Brothers' Drew Scott is recovering from a hamstring injury during a rehearsal that may force him to stick to the sidelines for a while. According to Us Weekly, Scott stopped in the middle of a dance, saying, "It felt like a knot popped in my hamstring. It felt like a snap, kind of."

Scott was reportedly in pain when he appeared on the Dancing with the Stars Snapchat story, icing his leg and giving fans a quick update. "Right now, I can’t bend my leg and put weight on it," he said. "I don’t know what we’re going to do for tomorrow. So annoying."

The day after the injury, Scott opened up about it on Us Weekly's Instagram story.

"Did you all hear a whimper last night?" he wrote. "That was me....lol. I'm sooo mad I pulled my hamstring during rehearsal!"

Scott is far from the first celeb to sustain an injury during the grueling training process for DWTS. Mere days before the news of Scott's injury came out, we learned that his fellow competitor Vanessa Lachey had injured her toe while in the second week of rehearsal. As for Scott, the HGTV host has been put through the ringer for the show; he recently revealed that training caused him to lose 27 pounds before live shows even started.

We hope Scott makes a speedy recovery because we and so many other fans are rooting for him to take home the Mirror Ball.