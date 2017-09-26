 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

This Time, It Was Drew Scott Who Was Injured While Rehearsing for DWTS

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: David Livingston/Getty Images
Print

Yet another DWTS Season 25 celeb is injured

By now, enough seasons of Dancing with the Stars have gone by for us to know it's practically inevitable that one of the contestants will get injured, either during training or while the show is airing. What we didn't expect was for it to happen so soon and for one of the fan favorites to be the star who's down for the count.

More: Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Blow Up DWTS With Their Fiery Chemistry

Property Brothers' Drew Scott is recovering from a hamstring injury during a rehearsal that may force him to stick to the sidelines for a while. According to Us Weekly, Scott stopped in the middle of a dance, saying, "It felt like a knot popped in my hamstring. It felt like a snap, kind of."

Scott was reportedly in pain when he appeared on the Dancing with the Stars Snapchat story, icing his leg and giving fans a quick update. "Right now, I can’t bend my leg and put weight on it," he said. "I don’t know what we’re going to do for tomorrow. So annoying."

More: Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Had the Most Magical Wedding in 2017

The day after the injury, Scott opened up about it on Us Weekly's Instagram story.

"Did you all hear a whimper last night?" he wrote. "That was me....lol. I'm sooo mad I pulled my hamstring during rehearsal!"

Scott is far from the first celeb to sustain an injury during the grueling training process for DWTS. Mere days before the news of Scott's injury came out, we learned that his fellow competitor Vanessa Lachey had injured her toe while in the second week of rehearsal. As for Scott, the HGTV host has been put through the ringer for the show; he recently revealed that training caused him to lose 27 pounds before live shows even started.

More: 8 Predictions About the Upcoming Season of DWTS

We hope Scott makes a speedy recovery because we and so many other fans are rooting for him to take home the Mirror Ball.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
'Chicago Fire' Might Kill These 7 Characters in the Season 6 Premiere
'HTGAWM' Season 4 Spoilers, Including All the New Characters Joining the Show
11 Steve Carell GIFs That Prove There’s a Steve Carell Moment for Every Situation
18 Iconic Images of Madonna Through the Years
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Fun Things to Do With Kids This Fall
  2. 10 Extremely Scary Stephen King Books (That You Might Not Have Read Yet)
  3. How Does Eating Salt Affect Your Body?
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started