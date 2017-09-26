This star's wedding photos are the definition of 'happily ever after'

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Broadway veterans Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr got married recently in what might be one of the dreamiest weddings of 2017. No, really: we have the photographic evidence. But you don't need photos to know that this happy moment was a long time coming. The performers met over a decade ago while working together on the film adaptation of the hit musical Rent. After a year-long engagement, the time finally came for the two to take the plunge and walk down the aisle.

You couldn't find a more in-love couple if you tried; I'm convinced of it. Just look at the photos that Menzel posted to both her Instagram and her Twitter page following the dreamy nuptials. In the first photo posted, she wrote, "Wanted to let you know... married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home. Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical. Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special."

Wearing a beaded, off-the-shoulder lace dress and a crystal headband, Menzel is basically a Disney princess come to life — no big surprise since she played Elsa in Frozen. She can be seen in one photo leaning in to Lohr, about to kiss him and oh my gosh, be still my beating heart.

The second photo gives you a better look at Menzel's gown while also showing off just how wonderful and happy she and Lohr look together. The setting for their wedding looks absolutely dreamy and knowing that they were surrounded by friends and family after a long, long time of knowing one another feels like the perfect way to begin a new chapter in their life together.

This will be Menzel's second marriage. She was previously married to another one of her Rent co-star's, Taye Diggs. She and Diggs finalized their divorce in 2014 and now share custody of their son, Walker Diggs.

Congrats are definitely in order for this couple; they were a long time coming.