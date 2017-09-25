Mark your calendar for the return of Pennywise the Dancing Clown

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: Warner Bros.

Print

Here's your warning, people — the next installment of It officially has a release date, and we are T minus two years until Pennywise the Dancing Clown returns to haunt our dreams (and movie screens). On Monday, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. announced the horror sequel will arrive in theaters on Sept. 6, 2019.

More: Let's Brush Up on Your It Trivia

The first film hit theaters this fall and reinvigorated the box office after an uncharacteristically sluggish summer. In addition to breaking numerous records, it has grossed over $700 million worldwide, making it the top-grossing horror film of all time (sans adjusting for inflation).

So far, it has been revealed that screenwriter Gary Dauberman — who co-wrote the script for this year's film alongside Cary Fukunaga and Chase Palmer — has signed on to write the sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Andy Muschietti is "waiting in the wings" to join the sequel, too.

More: The 15 Creepiest Clowns in Pop Culture

In the 2017 adaptation, the action revolved around a group of kids in 1989 dubbed the Loser's Club: Mike, Stan, Eddie, Bill, Ben, Richie and Beverly. When the beast arrives in their small town of Derry in the form of Pennywise the Dancing Clown, the kids must fight it off.

In the 2019 sequel, the action will reportedly resume with the Loser's Club as adults. Because, true to form, Pennywise returns every 27 years. Flashbacks to the past will tie the two films together.

More: 10 Extremely Scary Stephen King Books (That You Might Not Have Read Yet)

"I always insisted that if there was a second part, there would be a dialogue between the two timelines — that it would be approached like the adult life of the losers, [but] there would be flashbacks that sort of illuminate events that are not told in the first one," Muschietti told Collider in August.