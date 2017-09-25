One This Is Us star stole the show on Ellen

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: J. Countess/Getty Images

In case you had any lingering doubts that Sterling K. Brown deserves all the awards, let us direct your attention to the This Is Us star's debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday.

Appearing on Ellen alongside fellow cast members Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia — who play his parents on the NBC tearjerker — Brown was issued a challenge by the hilarious host. Since Ventimiglia appeared on the show shirtless and Moore had to ride a toy train, Brown would naturally need to ride a toy train shirtless.

(Dear Ellen, have we told you lately that we love you?)

Brown accepted the challenge, making his way to the tiny tractor as Ventimiglia and Moore goaded him. After de-shirting and locating the gas pedal, it was off to the races for the two-time Emmy winner. Hopefully DeGeneres had bottles of water on hand afterward to quench her undoubtedly thirsty audience.

The trio's appearance coincides with the Season 2 premiere of This Is Us on Sept. 26 at 9/8c.

A ratings powerhouse, the dramedy's first season was nominated for 10 Emmy awards. It walked away with two: a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, which went to Brown, and a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, which went to Gerald McRaney (aka Dr. Katowski).

Brown's win was particularly significant in that he is the first black actor in 19 years to win an Emmy in his category.