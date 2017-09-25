Two PLL stars are returning to the small screen... together

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

If you've been languishing in a showhole ever since Pretty Little Liars ended, here's something worth crawling out for — a Pretty Little Liars spinoff is happening, and it will star two very familiar faces.

Freeform has picked up the option to pilot Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which is based on the YA book series The Perfectionists. That book series, of course, was penned by none other than PLL author Sara Shepard.

So which Liars will be coming back to the small screen together? Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will reportedly reprise their roles from the original series. Or, as they're known in the PLL universe, Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal.

This casting news has been confirmed by PLL showrunner Marlene King, who will be helming the spinoff series as well.

"I'm beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon," she said. "I can't wait to introduce our fans — and Sasha and Janel — to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights."

Freeform is similarly stoked to bring the new series to primetime.

Calling PLL a "cultural phenomenon," Karey Burke, Freeform's executive vice president of programming and development, shared, "We can't wait to continue Marlene King's rich and revolutionary storytelling with a new crop of leading ladies from Beacon Heights who will hold just as many secrets and lies as Rosewood did."

It's unclear at this point how Ali and Mona will be tied into the show. In the book series, the drama centers around five new girls (as in, not Ali, Spencer, Hanna, Aria and Emily... or Mona, for that matter).

According to the Goodreads synopsis, The Perfectionists focuses on a group of seemingly perfect girls in a seemingly perfect town who are being accused of a horrific crime:

"In Beacon Heights, Washington, five girls — Ava, Caitlin, Mackenzie, Julie and Parker — know that you don't have to be good to be perfect. At first the girls think they have nothing in common, until they realize that they all hate Nolan Hotchkiss, who's done terrible things to each of them. They come up with the perfect way to kill him — a hypothetical murder, of course. It's just a joke... until Nolan turns up dead, in exactly the way they planned. Only, they didn't do it. And unless they find the real killer, their perfect lives will come crashing down around them."

Worth a watch? We think yes.