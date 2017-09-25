It was wedding weekend at the Jackson estate

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Wedding season may be starting to wind down, but that doesn't mean no one is tying the knot in an early fall ceremony. And for the Jackson family, last weekend was wedding weekend.

Paris and Prince Jackson spent a lot of quality sibling time together over the weekend, because they were both members of the wedding party in their cousin Siggy Jackson's wedding. Siggy is the son of Prince and Paris' uncle Jackie Jackson, who was a member of the Jackson 5 alongside their dad, the late Michael Jackson.

Prince posted multiple photos on Instagram showing him and his sister having their fun sibling time together. In one photo, they both posed on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Prince captioned the shot, "Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset," and tagged Paris.

In another photo, the two are clearly dressed for the wedding. Prince is in a black tuxedo, and Paris is leaning her head adorably toward his shoulder in a matching black dress. They're both holding black, white and red wedding bouquets.

"It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson," Prince wrote.

Siggy's wedding was held at the Jackson family's California estate, which leads us to believe the affair was probably something of a family reunion. And considering all the ups and downs the Jackson family has faced, they deserve some solid bonding time.