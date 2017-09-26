SheKnows Media has crowned the winners of the 2017 #Femvertising Awards

Image: Joy Johnson/SheKnows Media

It’s that time of the year again — time to announce the winners of the third annual #Femvertising Awards!

We coined the term “femvertising” at Advertising Week in 2014 to recognize ads that employ pro-female talent, messages and imagery to empower women and girls. Since SheKnows Media started the #Femvertising Awards in 2015, more than 200 brands and agencies of all sizes and across all industries submitted their work, and nearly 30,000 votes have been cast for the best ads.

While many brands and agencies submitted inspiring and worthy work, Lane Bryant, the winner of the Inspiration category, received the most overall votes, and the closest race was in the #Normvertising category, where just 15 votes separated the first- and second-place winners.

So without further ado, here are the winners of the 2017 #Femvertising Awards (make sure you grab some tissues too).

Inspiration: Lane Bryant for "#ThisBody Is Made to Shine"

Receiving the most votes of any campaign submitted for consideration and recognition, Lane Bryant's ad was the favorite of judge Madonna Badger and stars Ashley Graham, Gabourey Sidibe, Danielle Brooks, Candice Huffine and Alessandra Garcia.

Next Gen: Audi for "Daughter"

This ad, which was favored by judge Reshma Saujani, premiered during Super Bowl LI and made a progressive statement about the pay gap post-election.

#WinningWomen: P&G for Raising an Olympian: Simone Biles, "Guide and Trust"

P&G's ad was created for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and is the evolution of their famous Thank You, Mom campaign, showing moms not only as caretakers, but as fearless women who do whatever is necessary for the good of their children.

Dadvertising: Angel Soft for "Just Dad"

Launched for National Single Parent's Day, this campaign generated over 3.3 million views in just two days, and for good reason.

Normvertising: L'Oréal Paris for "Being a Woman Transcends the Body"

The Normvertising award is the newest #Femvertising Award this year and was created to honor advertising that challenges societal stereotypes — rejecting notions and labels associated with race, sexual orientation and religious beliefs.

L'Oréal's campaign starring Valentina Sampaio — an international model, transgender woman and L'Oréal's first transgender spokesperson — was judge Nanette Braun's favorite in the category. It originally began in Brazil and quickly went worldwide.

Social Impact: State Street Global Advisors for Fearless Girl

This campaign, created for International Women's Day, generated over 1 billion Twitter impressions in the first 12 hours and an online petition led NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to designate Fearless Girl as a part of the city's public art program and NY Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney to reintroduce her Gender Diversity in Corporate Leadership Act.

People's Choice: Just Not Sports for "#MoreThanMean"

This award is based on social media support from our audience and fans of the brands featured this year. The "#MoreThanMean" PSA was also a favorite of judges Maria Bello and Jodi Harris.

#MoreThanMean was released as a PSA and social campaign featuring sports reporters Sarah Spain and Julie DiCaro. It has been viewed over 4 million times and led ESPN — the most influential force in U.S. sports media — to roll out new policies for female journalists who face harassment.

#HatchKids Choice: United Colors of Benetton for "#UnitedByHalf"

This award was voted on by the teens and tweens who participate in Hatch as part of our media literacy program. Fun fact: This campaign, featuring Indian women demanding their equal half, inspired 55,000 pledges for equality and caught the attention of the United Nations.

Wildfire: Dick's Sporting Goods for Calia, "What Sports Taught Me"

This winner was chosen by SheKnows Media and was given to a trailblazing brand that is making a difference for women and girls. Calia is Carrie Underwood's athleisure line sold exclusively at Dick's. The campaign was inspired by 70 percent of female executives who say sports helped them become leaders. It was created to raise awareness of the importance of sports. Since its launch, $25 million has been donated to high school sports and 1,800 sports programs have been saved.

Congratulations to all the 2017 #Femvertising Awards winners!

You can find more information on the #Femvertising Awards here.