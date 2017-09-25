 
/

Kit Harington Was Punk'd On the GoT Set

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: HBO
GoT could have looked so different

In case you ever wondered what things are like behind the scenes on the set of Game of Thrones, you should know they're not as dark and twisted and mysterious as the show itself is (THANK GOD). As it turns out, the stars of the show like to have fun in between filming takes, and sometimes that happens, hilariously, at each other's expense.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, just did a sit-down with Mashable, where he spilled the beans on one of the meanest-yet-most-hilarious pranks we've ever heard of being pulled off. The victim? One Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on GoT.

"I think the funniest one I remember was the writers, they gave Kit Harington a script where he — where Jon Snow was in a fire," Coster-Waldau explained. "And he survived the fire, but his whole face had been burned off. And Kit believed it and he was like, 'Oh man, that's just...Ugh. I'm going to be in prosthetics for like, every day. Fuck. Oh God.' And that was funny."

While we're happy that plot twist didn't actually happen because who wants hottie Harington without a face, we cannot stop laughing at the thought of the actor pouting about having to roll with that change. But considering how many twists and turns happen in every GoT episode, we're not even surprised he believed that one was real. You can kind of buy it when you think about it, right?

If this turns out to be a spoiler and Jon Snow actually gets his face burned off in the final season, though, we are not going to be pleased.

Get Started