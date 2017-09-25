The Fuller House creator is officially withdrawing his invite for the Olsens

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Print

Those of us who have been binge-watching the first part of Fuller House season 3 that dropped on Netflix over the weekend have been disappointed by a pair of famous faces that are still conspicuously missing. That's right: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen still haven't made that surprise appearance to reprise their shared role as Michelle Tanner (and admit it, you've totally been hoping they would turn up out of nowhere and break Netflix/the internet).

More: Things to Know About Lori Loughlin's Look-a-Like Daughter, Olivia Jade

We can't exactly blame the Olsen twins for their absence. They were on Full House when they were kids, and who really wants to relive their professional pursuits from when their age was in single digits, even if the Olsens were already massively successful child actors by then? They've gone on to build a fashion empire, and they seem pretty content to focus on that. Honestly, we can't even blame them for wanting to leave Full House in the past. Their lives. Their choices.

But Full House franchise creator Jeff Franklin just did his part to dash every tiny hope we have left for a true reunion on the revival series, Olsen twins included. In a new interview with TVLine, Franklin admitted that he's so far beyond hope that the Olsen twins will come around, he's straight up stopped calling them to ask.

More: If You Hoped for an Olsen Twins Fuller House Cameo, Just Stop Now

"The door is open, but I’m not going to be calling them anymore to invite them. They just don’t seem interested in coming," he explained. Cue all our tears.

But he did say that the twins are still welcome, should they change their minds. "It’s been three years of invitations, so they know the door is open," he explained. "It’s up to them to decide if they want to come play or not."

More: Fuller House May Have To Face the Fact that Michelle Is Never Coming Home

Sorry Franklin and Olsen twins, but there's nothing you can say that will get us to completely stop getting our hopes up.