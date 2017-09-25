 
/

Vanessa Lachey Sustains Injury While Rehearsing For DWTS

Allie Gemmill

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Will this injury take her out of the DWTS competition for good?

The new season has barely gotten underway and already Dancing With the Stars performer Vanessa Lachey has sustained an injury that could affect her performance in this competition. During rehearsal on Friday, September 22, Lachey and her partner, DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, were working through a complicated dance sequence when things went awry. The moment the injury happened was rather quick but in the footage, it appears that Lachey accidentally slammed the front part of her foot with Chmerkovskiy's foot, resulting in the significant injury.

More: Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold Blow Up DWTS With Their Fiery Chemistry

The footage makes the entire moment look very painful. While it appears the foot-on-foot collision happened in a split second, it's clear from the aftermath that this was serious. The minute Lachey sticks the final pose, she begins to wince in pain and bend over. Chmerkovskiy immediately reacts with, "That is going to be so painful. That hurts my soul."

More: Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Had the Most Magical Wedding in 2017

It's clear that whatever happened was severe. As Lachey sits down to take off her high-heeled bootie, she begins to cry. From the looks of the injury, we can surmise that Lachey's toe isn't going to be healing up quickly. This is further evidenced by the fact that Chmerkovskiy had to use gauze and bandage to stop the toe from bleeding too much. Ouch, that's going to hurt.

It's a bit of a shame things have taken such a grim turn because Lachey had an exciting, warm welcome to DWTS Season 25 when the premiere hit airwaves. She and Chmerkovskiy did a mommy-themed dance number, with Lachey pushing a stroller and Chmerkovskiy dancing with a Babybjörn strapped to him, the pair dancing to Kesha's hit song "Woman." Definitely a strong start, which was only bolstered by DWTS judge Len Goodman's rousing and positive response to their dance.

More: 8 Predictions About the Upcoming Season of DWTS

There's no word yet on whether this injury has permanently sidelined Lachey or if she'll brave through the pain and dance on the toe regardless.

