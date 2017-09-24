Sounds like this celebrity romance re-do could lead to a wedding

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Who doesn't love a good second-chance story? After nearly a decade apart, Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke and her ex, Matthew Lawrence, have rekindled their romance. It's OK; you can say it. In fact, we'll say it with you: awwwwww!

According to E! News, the professional dancer and the actor are definitely back on, picking up where they left off in 2008.

The couple originally met — where else? — on the set of Dancing with the Stars when Lawrence was a contestant during Season 3. After around a year of dating, the two decided to go their separate ways. However, Burke admits she continued to carry a torch for Lawrence.

"If I had any regret in life, it was the end of our relationship," she told People. "When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world. Now we are both adults and feel balanced."

While confirmation of their recoupling is just making the rounds, it isn't for lack of trying on Burke's part. Just last week, she shared an adorable photo of herself and Lawrence on Instagram, captioning the cute pic, "#reunitedanditfeelssogood @themattlawrence."

#reunitedanditfeelssogood @themattlawrence A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Outside of their busy schedules (in addition to DWTS, Burke is replacing Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller), the couple seems to be making up for lost time by spending any spare moments together.

"He's such a great guy," Burke shared. "He's so normal, considering we're in this crazy business. It's so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He's someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with."

Judging by Burke's comments, this newly reunited couple could be dancing at their own reception in the near future.