We're super jealous of Katy Perry right now, TBH

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: WENN

Print

It's been a minute since ABC announced Katy Perry as a judge on the new American Idol, leaving fans to speculate over who might join Perry at the judges' bench. Well, it's safe to say the news was worth the wait — sources have confirmed country superstar Luke Bryan has snagged the second spot.

With just a week left before Idol auditions are slated to begin, ABC could be pacing the announcements to build anticipation for the reboot. And, hey, it kinda worked, right? One of country music's biggest stars (his last three albums debuted at the top of the Billboard charts), Bryan brings a passionate fan base with him to the series.

More: Katy Perry's American Idol Paycheck Revealed, & Wow!

Little else is known about Bryan's contract, including whether or not he managed to rope a deal as impressive as Perry's. Since ABC has declined to comment for the time being, we'll just have to put a pin in that curiosity.

Of course, it's unlikely that Perry and Bryan will be the only judges for the new Idol's inaugural season. In fact, Variety reports that inside sources say the show will have three judges as opposed to the four Idol has had in the past.

More: Apparently Kim Kardashian West Wants to Be an American Idol Judge

Both Charlie Puth and Lionel Richie have been named as possible contenders, although it is rumored that negotiations with Richie fizzled. Since the series has historically opted for both veteran musicians and newcomers across all genres, the field is wide open. However, the window for the third spot to be filled is rapidly closing.

So the big question is, does ABC already have a third judge lined up to sit alongside Perry and Bryan? Or could they be scrambling to secure talent still?

More: 12 Best Moments From American Idol's Last Episode

Only time will tell. But with top music talents like Perry and Bryan — not to mention host Ryan Seacrest — steering the singing competition, it seems likely that the network already has someone exciting waiting in the wings to fill that third spot.