This royally sweet couple just reached another milestone

It's official — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't hiding their love anymore. This weekend, the Suits actress made her first appearance at one of her royal beau's events, playing the part of the supportive spectator at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

It was a milestone moment for the low-profile pair. Despite having dated for over a year and flying all over the globe to spend time with each other, Markle has yet to publicly appear at any affair associated with the royal family... until now.

Her presence at the Invictus Games certainly suggests Markle and her prince are growing more serious by the minute. Her decision to choose this event for her official debut into Harry's world makes sense, given the importance of the Games — which Harry founded to raise awareness and funds for wounded and/or injured veterans.

Conveniently, Markle didn't have to go far to get there. This year, the Games are being held at the Air Canada Center in Toronto, which is where Markle films Suits.

Although Markle couldn't sit with Harry, as he was hosting, she didn't attend the prestigious event alone. Seated with her was her longtime best friend, Markus Anderson, who reportedly introduced Markle and Harry. Anderson is also one of Markle's frequent travel companions.

According to the Hello magazine, Harry made a strong show of support for Markle this week, too. A "local source" claims the prince visited the set of Suits on Wednesday to meet the cast and crew who work alongside Markle on the legal drama.

"He's incredibly supportive of her work," the source told Hello. "Meghan showed him around the set. Everyone was excited."