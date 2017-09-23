Hillary Clinton & Emma Stone make for an adorable power posse

Emma Stone and Hillary Clinton got their girl power on with some matching t-shirts, and we're all about it.

The two twinned it up while promoting Stone's new movie, Battle of the Sexes. The two ran into one another during an appearance on The Late Show and decided to nab the photo op.

Just a couple of 'fans' showing their support for #BattleoftheSexes.

Stone has already poked fun at the photo because she's embarrassed she looks "naked" in the shot.

"Can I also point something out beyond this very cool photo?" Stone said during her recent Late Show interview with host Stephen Colbert. "I get a chance to meet Hillary Clinton, which is unfathomable and incredible, and I look like I'm nude. Really? You had one shot. Whatever."

Battle of the Sexes follows the real-life story of Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs' infamous 1973 tennis match. King won the match and, therefore, championed for women's rights proving they deserved just as much prize money and respect as the men in the sport.

Stone plays King in the film, and even King herself couldn't resist shared the photo of Stone and Clinton holding a shirt of her with the match scores, "6-4, 6-3, 6-3" underneath the image.

The Stone/Clinton run-in is also poignant because Stone has already been vocal about the parallels between Battle of the Sexes and the 2016 presidential election.

"The parallels in this movie are pretty fascinating," Stone said during an interview with Out magazine. "We began shooting in the spring of 2016, when there was still a lot of hope in the air, and it was very interesting to see this guy — this narcissistic, self-focused, constantly-stirring-the-pot kind of guy — against this incredible, qualified woman, and at the same time be playing Billie Jean, with Steve [Carell] playing Bobby Riggs."

Check out the trailer for the film below.

You can watch Battle of the Sexes in theaters now.