What does it all mean?

Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Staff

Print

Queen Bey did something new — so we now must all try to decipher her royal code to see if we mortals can understand the nature of her ways.

More: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Share First Pic of Newborn Twins — Finally!

Basically, Beyoncé added some lines to her wedding tattoo and the world is freaking out that it means something bad regarding her marriage to Jay Z.

Beyoncé and Jay Z had the roman numerals for 4 tattooed on their wedding ring fingers instead of just opting for a simple asteroid of a diamond. Four is a very symbolic number for the couple. Beyoncé was born on September 4. Jay Z was born on December 4. The two got married on April 4, or 4/4, and they named their albums 4 and 4:44.

Yup, that number is kinda important in their lives.

Which is why when Beyoncé decided to add some lines, combining the IV into a new sort of design, the world lost its mind.

More: Blue Ivy Embarks on a Rap Career

According to some super-sleuthing fans, you can see Bey connected the I and the V with a line. She also added a serif ascender to the top of the I.

Image: Beyonce

The Sun is theorizing the new ink represents Beyoncé's ultimate forgiveness of her husband's affair since the updated design looks like a "J" from the side.

I'm going to go ahead and guess the additional lines have something to do with her children. Maybe a connecting lines for the twins and a serif ascender for their first child, Blue Ivy?

More: Beyoncé's Mom Confirms Reasons Behind the Name "Rumi"

It's kind of funny that, for a couple who is so obsessed with the number four, the family will never be a family of four. They just skipped right over that number.

No word yet if Jay Z also modified his ink.

What do you think the additions to Beyoncé's tattoo mean?