What does it all mean?

Queen Bey did something new — so we now must all try to decipher her royal code to see if we mortals can understand the nature of her ways.
Basically, Beyoncé added some lines to her wedding tattoo and the world is freaking out that it means something bad regarding her marriage to Jay Z.
September 22, 2017
Beyoncé and Jay Z had the roman numerals for 4 tattooed on their wedding ring fingers instead of just opting for a simple asteroid of a diamond. Four is a very symbolic number for the couple. Beyoncé was born on September 4. Jay Z was born on December 4. The two got married on April 4, or 4/4, and they named their albums 4 and 4:44.
Yup, that number is kinda important in their lives.
Which is why when Beyoncé decided to add some lines, combining the IV into a new sort of design, the world lost its mind.
According to some super-sleuthing fans, you can see Bey connected the I and the V with a line. She also added a serif ascender to the top of the I.
The Sun is theorizing the new ink represents Beyoncé's ultimate forgiveness of her husband's affair since the updated design looks like a "J" from the side.
I'm going to go ahead and guess the additional lines have something to do with her children. Maybe a connecting lines for the twins and a serif ascender for their first child, Blue Ivy?
It's kind of funny that, for a couple who is so obsessed with the number four, the family will never be a family of four. They just skipped right over that number.
No word yet if Jay Z also modified his ink.
