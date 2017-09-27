Jack & Karen are the better friend duo on Will & Grace

In 1998, a little sitcom about four friends premiered on NBC. And while it may have been called Will & Grace, true fans know that the two friends whose names didn't make the title often stole the show. The hit series simply wouldn't have been the same without Jack and Karen's irreverent humor, total self-involvement outside of their friendship with each other and their countless shenanigans.
Now that we're finally getting the revival true fans have been dreaming about for decades, we can't wait to see what new trouble these hilarious fictional BFFs manage to stir up. In anticipation, join us as we celebrate some of their classic moments from the OG series.
Can we talk about how we all need a Bank of Karen in our lives? Raise your hand if you'd totally spend your Saturday at a Barneys sale with these two. *raises both hands*
More: Everything We Know About the Will & Grace Reboot
This is essentially one of the first things Jack and Karen did when they met each other in Grace's office, and it carried throughout the series. Belly bump? Yes, please.
When Jack's mom — who didn't know he was gay — visits, Grace pretends to be his ex-girlfriend. Only Karen gets territorial and claims she slept with him too. Naturally, hilarity ensues.
Leave it to Jack and Karen to turn typically torturous hours waiting around at a hospital into a helium-fueled good time.
More: 4 Reasons to Be Totally Stoked for the New Will & Grace
If you can watch this scene without bursting into a fit of laughter, you're made of steel, my friend.
"Don't I know it — my grandfather was one of the first ballerinas to land on the beach at Normandy. In fact, D-Day stands for Dance Day." Literally, we can't even.
Even when Jack and Karen were at odds, they were still hilarious. Jack's extortion list could not be more Jack-ish. In other words, it was totally ridiculous.
Although this moment still had their trademark irreverence, it was one of the pair's most surprisingly vulnerable times together.
After a tough breakup, Jack tries his hand at writing a Harlequin romance novel. Surprisingly, Karen cannot get enough of the (slightly comical) erotica.
More: Meet the New Cast Members Joining Will & Grace
If there is one thing you can count on from Jack and Karen, it's that they'll be insensitive to the point of insulting. And yet, we still can't stop laughing.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started